Demonstration near Canada-U.S. border causing delays in Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP are warning drivers to expect delays near the Canada-U.S. border due to a demonstration currently underway.

In a Tweet sent Monday morning, RCMP said the demonstration, which involves a large number of vehicles, is affecting traffic going north and south on Highway 75 near the Emerson Port of Entry.

Traffic delays continue on #MBHwy75, near the Emerson Port of Entry due to a demonstration. A large number of vehicles are affecting traffic northbound and southbound. Please drive with caution and expect delays. #rcmpmb are on scene and monitoring. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 31, 2022

RCMP said officers are on the scene and monitoring the situation.

Emerson is the latest port of entry being impacted by a blockade. The Coutts border crossing in Alberta has been blocked since Sunday by drivers taking part in a nationwide protest against pandemic mandates.