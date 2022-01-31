Demonstration near Canada-U.S. border causing delays in Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP are warning drivers to expect delays near the Canada-U.S. border due to a demonstration currently underway.
In a Tweet sent Monday morning, RCMP said the demonstration, which involves a large number of vehicles, is affecting traffic going north and south on Highway 75 near the Emerson Port of Entry.
RCMP said officers are on the scene and monitoring the situation.
Emerson is the latest port of entry being impacted by a blockade. The Coutts border crossing in Alberta has been blocked since Sunday by drivers taking part in a nationwide protest against pandemic mandates.
'We are not intimidated,' PM says as MPs return to the Hill despite ongoing trucker protest
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come out strongly condemning the behaviour displayed by some participants in the trucker convoy protests that continue in downtown Ottawa, saying he and the government will not be intimidated by them and indicating no plans to engage with the demonstrators.
Parliament has resumed amidst transport trucks and other vehicles gridlocking parts of Ottawa as the trucker convoy protest enters its third day. Authorities said residents should avoid travelling to the downtown core Monday and those working from home should do so if possible.
Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. Trudeau said he feels well and 'has no symptoms,' and will continue to work remotely this week, following public health guidance. A second of his three children is now also positive, he said.
Canadian troops moved west of Dnieper River amid threat of Russian invasion in Ukraine
Canadian troops deployed to Ukraine have moved west of the Dnieper River amid mounting concerns of a Russian invasion, Defence Minister Anita Anand has confirmed.
Liberals introducing new bill to meet country-wide rapid test needs
The Liberal government is slated to introduce a new bill Monday to respond to COVID-19 rapid test needs across the country.
BREAKING | U.K. PM Boris Johnson says sorry after 'partygate' report released
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized Monday for lockdown-flouting parties in Downing Street -- but insisted that he and his government can be trusted.
Ontario reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths as province begins phased reopening
Ontario is reporting another 32 deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday as the province begins the process of reopening after nearly a month of stringent lockdown measures.
Has the Delta variant disappeared in Canada?
With Omicron as the predominant COVID-19 variant in Canada, has the Delta variant disappeared? A few experts spoke with CTVNews.ca about trends in case numbers for each variant.
Old-growth logging protesters block Trans-Canada Highway in 2 locations in B.C.
Morning commutes were disrupted in parts of Metro Vancouver Monday as protesters blocked two highway sections.
Plastic bags banned in Regina stores starting Tuesday
Plastic bags will no longer be offered or permitted at stores in Regina starting on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Alberta clipper prompts southern Sask. blizzard warnings
Blizzard conditions are expected in and around Regina on Monday, as an Alberta clipper brings snow and strong wind gusts to southern Saskatchewan.
Blizzard warning issued for Saskatoon
Canada's weather agency has issued a blizzard warning for Saskatoon.
'People are being turned away': Saskatoon Tribal Council looks to expand temporary shelter
The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) has submitted a formal request to expand its temporary emergency shelter downtown.
Defying prediction, Omicron makes resurgence in Saskatoon wastewater
The amount of coronavirus RNA in Saskatoon's wastewater has increased 58.5 per cent, according to Monday's update from University of Saskatchewan researchers.
Sudbury police say sexual assault suspect identified
In a tweet just after 2 p.m. Monday, Sudbury police say the man accused of sexually assaulting a mall employee on the weekend has been identified.
Hwy. 144 down to one lane after heavy truck lands in ditch
Highway 144 south of the Watershed is down to one lane, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday afternoon.
As police investigate complaint, Sudbury city councillor hires prominent Toronto lawyer
Toronto lawyer Michael Lacy is representing a city councillor in Greater Sudbury who is the subject of a police investigation.
RCMP close roads south of Beaumont after pair of crashes during white-out conditions
Traffic is being diverted from an area in Leduc County where two serious crashes happened Monday morning.
Researcher, advocacy groups concerned about DynaLife takeover of Alberta community lab testing
Last week, Alberta Health Services announced it had awarded private company DynaLife a contract to increase the share of medical laboratory testing to 65 per cent or about 50 million tests, starting July 1.
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta had 1,496 COVID-19 hospital patients, including 105 in intensive care units, as of Friday.
Doug Ford says he is 'extremely disturbed' to see hateful symbols at trucker protest
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he was “extremely disturbed” to see truck convoy protestors vandalizing monuments and showcasing symbols of hate as they demonstrated on Parliament Hill over the weekend.
Ontario reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths as province begins phased reopening
Ontario is reporting another 32 deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday as the province begins the process of reopening after nearly a month of stringent lockdown measures.
2009 scaffolding collapse that left four men dead begins
A coroner's inquest into a scaffolding collapse that killed four men in Toronto more than a decade ago is now underway.
9-month-old girl dead after being found unresponsive in Calgary home
An investigation is underway into the death of a baby girl who was found unresponsive in a northeast Calgary home last week.
30-vehicle pileup, poor weather closes Hwy. 1 in southeast Alberta
Highway 1 was closed Monday afternoon between Brooks and Medicine Hat due to poor weather and a pileup involving dozens of vehicles.
Here are the COVID-19 measures being lifted in Quebec today
Starting Monday, certain freedoms are back in Quebec including the reopening of restaurant dining rooms at 50 per cent capacity and the return of youth sports.
Montreal hospital delivers baby to unvaccinated mother with COVID-19, who is now on life support
A woman who is critically ill with COVID-19 and was pregnant is now at a Montreal hospital on a type of life support, after doctors decided it was safest to deliver her baby prematurely.
-
Restaurants in Quebec will be allowed to reopen Monday for the first time in more than a month, but some former workers say they won't be looking for new jobs in the industry.
A look at the new COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa
Ottawa and all of Ontario enter step one of the three-step reopening plan to gradually relax public health measures on social gatherings and non-essential indoor businesses.
N.B. reports five new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, including person in their 20s
According to the province’s online dashboard, a total of 152 people are hospitalized in the province -- a decrease of 12 since Sunday.
N.S. reports 3 new COVID-19 related deaths Monday, 10 new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia is reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
N.S. shooting probe sought 'balance' in request for delays, families' push to proceed
The commissioners of the mass shooting inquiry in Nova Scotia say they've sought to balance the desire of victims' families to keep public hearings on schedule and requests of unspecified "other participants" for more time to prepare.
Region of Waterloo reports 11 new COVID-19 related deaths over weekend
Region of Waterloo heath officials reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend in Monday's dashboard update.
Ontario reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths as province begins phased reopening
Ontario is reporting another 32 deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday as the province begins the process of reopening after nearly a month of stringent lockdown measures.
Hate motivated incident being investigated in Waterloo Region
Police in Waterloo Region have been notified about alleged hate comments made online on Thursday Jan. 27 that targeted a local business owner.
Human rights complaint filed over Best Buy's mask policy dismissed by B.C. tribunal
A human rights complaint filed against Best Buy over its COVID-19 mask policy has been dismissed by a B.C. tribunal.
Border exemptions for British Columbians end Monday night
British Columbians impacted by the November floods will no longer be eligible for border-crossing exemptions as of Monday night.
'My mom has always helped me out': B.C. lottery winner says his mother will get a new car
A man who won a million dollars in a draw last summer but didn't find out until six months later says his first purchase will be a car for his mother.
'A new Royal B.C. Museum': Tourism Minister says major redevelopments planned
For well over a century, the Royal B.C. Museum has been displaying historical artifacts for locals and international visitors alike, and Tourism Minister Melanie Mark says it's time for change.
-
NEW | Video of Victoria police at protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates draws criticism
Videos showing a Victoria police officer giving an apparent thumbs-up salute to protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates at the B.C. legislature are drawing criticism of the department online.
'Maybe 20 or 30 in the world': Saanich, B.C. man earns 10th degree Black Belt
Although the senior is willing to demonstrate his karate abilities, he’s too humble to tout his recent and rare accomplishment.