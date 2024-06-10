Demonstrators shut down Winnipeg street at conclusion of Skibicki trial

Dozens of demonstrators briefly shut down the intersection outside the Manitoba Law Courts Monday, following final submissions in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.

Family and friends of four Indigenous women killed by Skibicki gathered at Kennedy Street and York Avenue for around 20 minutes. The group held a drumming circle, chanted and sang, while holding signs that read “Search the Landfill” and listed names of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Skibicki has admitted to killing Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, Rebecca Contois and a fourth unidentified victim given the name Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman, by Indigenous leaders. The 37-year-old pleaded not guilty, but his defence argued he should be found not criminally responsible due to mental disorder.

On Monday, the criminal trial wrapped up with the final submissions from the Crown and the defence.

The victims’ family members are expected to formally respond with a news conference hosted by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs later this afternoon.