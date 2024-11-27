Dense fog bringing poor visibility to southwestern Manitoba

A dense fog is causing poor visibility in parts of southwestern Manitoba on Wednesday morning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a fog advisory for a number of communities, including the city of Brandon.

According to the weather agency, the fog will lift later on Wednesday morning.

ECCC warns that driving is expected to be dangerous due to near zero visibility. If visibility is reduced, drivers are urged to slow down, watch for taillights and be prepared to stop.