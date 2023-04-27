Dense fog creating poor visibility in parts of Manitoba
Some Manitobans will be waking up to foggy weather on Thursday morning.
Environment and Climate Chance Canada (ECCC) has issued a fog advisory for a number of communities on Thursday morning, including Dauphin, Selkirk and Arborg.
The weather agency notes that conditions have become favourable for the development of a “dense” fog amid clear skies, light winds and recent rainfall.
The fog is expected to dissipate improve throughout the morning; however, there may be times with near-zero visibility.
Those who are travelling should prepare for poor visibility, and slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop if visibility is reduced while driving.
Winnipeg Top Stories
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC escalates strike action in Ottawa area on day 9
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
opinion | Biden's re-election announcement could spell doom for Trump in 2024: analyst
After months of speculation and anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden made it official. At 80 years of age, he is officially the oldest incumbent candidate for president of the United States. If re-elected, he will take the oath of office as the oldest Commander-in-Chief in U.S. history. Biden's age becomes an immediate challenge confronting the campaign as it looks ahead to re-election, political analyst Eric Ham writes.
First Canadian evacuation flight from Sudan has departed: Anand
The first Canadian evacuation flight from Sudan took off Thursday and additional evacuations are planned over the next few days, Defence Minister Anita Anand confirmed as the scramble to help people flee the conflict in the East African country continued.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
Researchers have discovered new details on how specific proteins spur cancer growth
A new study from McGill University is taking science one step closer to understanding how metastatic cancer spreads through the body, something researchers hope could lead to new treatments.
Owe money to the CRA? Here are some repayment options
Getting an income tax refund can be a happy bonus for your household budget, but an unexpected tax bill can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you don't have the cash on hand to pay it.
opinion | The coronation of King Charles III reopens old wounds over slavery and colonialism
There is no doubt that moving into this new era of the monarchy has reopened the old wounds of slavery and colonialism. An apology from King Charles III could move the monarchy into a better era where it could have a more positive impact on the world, writes royal commentator Afua Hagan.
Average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels this year: CMHC
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 because declines in prices will taper off soon and bottom out sometime this year.
Regina
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | RCMP release timeline of James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon, Sask. mass stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP will release a preliminary timeline of the mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask.
Crews battle overnight fire in RM of Sherwood
Regina Fire said emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire in the RM of Sherwood Thursday morning confirmed to be Big Bob's Meats.
Regina mayor discussing infrastructure at inaugural Cities Summit of the Americas conference
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said infrastructure will be a main discussion point for her while at the inaugural Cities Summit of the Americas conference this week.
Saskatoon
LIVE NOW
'Scrambling…. rejigging lines', Saskatoon Blades battled locker room illness, yet still dug deep for historic win
The adversity the Saskatoon Blades had to overcome to win their seven-game series against Red Deer may have been tougher than fans know.
‘They want to be here’: Saskatoon youth-led arts group moving forward after break-in
Executive director Andrea Cessna says she showed up at Chokecherry Studios last week to find the door unlocked. Upstairs, a door was kicked in and more than $10,000 in equipment was stolen.
Northern Ontario
North Bay police say investigation underway on Lakeshore Drive
North Bay police say there is a 'heavy presence' of officers working on an active investigation on Lakeshore Drive near Riverbend Road.
Fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry Sound
OPP are investigating after a fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry Sound Wednesday afternoon.
Police asking for help identifying fatal Highway 17 hit-and-run suspect
As the investigation continues into a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 36-year-old woman on Highway 17 in the Bruce Mines area in January, police are releasing a photo of the suspect's truck.
Edmonton
Central Alta. man accused of sexually abusing family member
A central Alberta man is accused of sexually assaulting a family member for five years.
-
Liberals fund women's rights abroad as Trudeau to raise abortion politics in New York
The Liberal government is announcing funding for women's rights abroad, in an apparent bid to showcase the Liberals' position on reproductive rights against that of conservatives, both in Canada and the United States.
-
Notley won't say if she'll approve or kill Calgary arena deal if elected premier
Alberta's election hasn't officially started yet, but the pre-campaign politicking hit a new high Tuesday when premier and UCP leader Danielle Smith announced $330 million for a Calgary arena project.
Toronto
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto Pearson warns of possible delays as PSAC workers escalate strike action
Toronto Pearson is warning of possible delays for people trying to access the airport as federal public employees protest outside the airport.
LCBO to scrap paper bags in all stores
The LCBO is phasing out the use of paper bags at all locations.
-
The construction consortium responsible for building the Eglinton Crosstown has yet to deliver a 'credible schedule' for the completion of the project and there is still no timeline for when it will be up and running, Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney says.
Calgary
Short-term pain, long-term gain: Major Deerfoot Trail improvements to impact drivers
Inching along Deerfoot Trail during either the morning or evening commute can be a painstaking experience for drivers, but the province is hoping the latest round of improvements will ease some of that frustration.
-
BREAKING
Central Alta. man accused of sexually abusing family member
A central Alberta man is accused of sexually assaulting a family member for five years.
Montreal
Striking federal workers head to Quebec-U.S. border to protest
Striking federal public servants held a demonstration Thursday morning near the Lacolle border crossing in the Montérégie region of Quebec, on the ninth day of their work stoppage. A few buses carrying dozens of protesters arrived at the border crossing between Lacolle, Canada, and Champlain, New York, in the United States, usually one of the busiest in the country.
-
Montreal Uber riders most forgetful in Canada
In Uber's annual lost and found index, Montreal was listed as the most forgetful city in the country, with users leaving bags, phones, articles of clothing and vape products in their rides.
-
Lawyers considering suing Quebec over lack of environmental registry
Lawyers are talking about suing the Quebec government if it does not set up the public registry of environmental information required by law. The Quebec Environmental Law Centre (CQDE) warns that it will use all legal means to ensure that the public registry of environmental information is implemented.
Ottawa
-
Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill to reopen Friday
Wellington Street will reopen to vehicles in front of Parliament Hill on Friday, 455 days after it closed at the start of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Atlantic
'I never got a chance to say goodbye': Family of murder victim protest bail hearing
Family and friends of Max Boudreau gathered outside the Moncton Law Courts Wednesday morning to hold a demonstration opposing bail for the man accused of killing him.
-
Close large N.S. facilities, provide services to people with disabilities: report
An expert report released Wednesday moves people with disabilities in Nova Scotia a step closer to the end of an era when many had to live in large institutions.
-
Dead whale in Cape Breton leaves locals concerned
For days, people have been coming to get a closer look of a large whale now beached along North Street in Glace Bay. What happened to the whale or where it will end up is unclear at this point.
Kitchener
Pedestrian dies after crash involving transport truck in Woolwich
Regional police have confirmed a 53-year old woman died Wednesday evening following a collision involving a transport truck in Woolwich Township.
-
Boat set on fire, Guelph police investigating
The Guelph Police Service is investigating after they say someone set a boat on fire on Wednesday evening.
-
'Within seconds the fire was huge': Flames tear through Kitchener home
The residents of a Kitchener triplex managed to make it out safely as flames tore through the building Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver
Surrey Six update: Supreme Court of Canada to release ruling tied to B.C.'s deadliest gang shooting
The Supreme Court of Canada is set to rule Friday on an appeal by two men found guilty of first-degree murder in the gang executions of six people in Metro Vancouver more than 15 years ago.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Forensic investigators called to Victoria restaurant
Several Victoria police officers, including a forensic identification team, are investigating an incident at a restaurant near the city's downtown Thursday morning.
-
Warmer weather on the horizon for Metro Vancouver
Metro Vancouver is about to see a big shift in the weather. This upcoming weekend is shaping up to deliver summer-like conditions, breaking the soggy cycle the region has been stuck in.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Forensic investigators called to Victoria restaurant
Several Victoria police officers, including a forensic identification team, are investigating an incident at a restaurant near the city's downtown Thursday morning.
-
'They don't stop': Crossing guards on West Shore Parkway being repositioned due to safety concerns
Last month the Sooke School District put out a public plea to drivers to slow down, pay attention to the guards and to be respectful. Unfortunately, that never happened. The school district is now redrawing the map and repositioning its crossing guards before someone gets seriously hurt.
-
1 dead, another airlifted to hospital after crash near Lake Cowichan
RCMP are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just outside Lake Cowichan on Wednesday afternoon.