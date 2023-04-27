Dense fog creating poor visibility in parts of Manitoba

Some Manitobans will be waking up to foggy weather on Thursday morning.

Environment and Climate Chance Canada (ECCC) has issued a fog advisory for a number of communities on Thursday morning, including Dauphin, Selkirk and Arborg.

The weather agency notes that conditions have become favourable for the development of a “dense” fog amid clear skies, light winds and recent rainfall.

The fog is expected to dissipate improve throughout the morning; however, there may be times with near-zero visibility.

Those who are travelling should prepare for poor visibility, and slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop if visibility is reduced while driving.