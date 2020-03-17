WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Dental Association (MDA) is the latest organization to recommend changes due to the COVID-19 virus.

On Tuesday, the MDA said in a release that it is strongly advising all non-emergency treatments be suspended.

It said emergency treatments should still continue and that the MDA will revisit this once new information on the virus is released.

"The priority at this time is public safety," said Dr. Marc Mollot, president and board chair of the MDA, in a news release. "We need to protect patients, communities and dental professionals. In addition, suppliers have informed us that they are becoming short on personal protective equipment (PPE) and many healthcare providers in community setting have not been able to secure a reasonable supply of PPE."

The MDA said these factors plus the call for social distancing requires a strong response from the association.

Mollot said the association is in constant contact with the province so that it can keep the public updated.

"We will do our part the best we can and continue to work with the province on reducing public exposure to this coronavirus," he said.

MDA staff will still be working normal hours and are practicing social distancing procedures.