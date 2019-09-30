

CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- In an effort to reduce fare disputes, the city of Winnipeg is starting a mandatory pre-payment plan for taxi trips.

Starting Monday, Sept. 30 all passengers must make a $10 down payment for any ride between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. That deposit will be refunded if the total fare is less than $10.

Matt Allard, Chairperson of the Standing Policy Committee on Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works says that arguments over fares are one of the main conflicts. “Through this pilot, we hope to find out if mandatory pre-payment will help make taxi rides a safer and more equitable experience for both drivers and passengers.”

There are some exclusions.

Anyone travelling to the airport, and those with a valid taxi voucher or account will not have to pre-pay.

The pilot is expected to run for the next nine months.