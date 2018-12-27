

CTV Winnipeg





Anyone looking to recycle their Christmas tree in Winnipeg now has a place to bring it.

Residents are encouraged to bring their real Christmas trees to one of the city Let’s Chip In depots, at no cost.

The depots open Thursday and close on Jan. 31, 2019.

When dropping a tree off at a depot all plastic tree bags, tinsel, lights, decorations and tree stands have to be removed.

The depots will also have free wood chips in early January for people to take home, but they have to bring their own container.

The city reminds Winnipeggers that any trees placed at the curb with garbage and recycling won’t be collected.

If a Winnipegger can’t make it in time to one of these depots, real trees can be recycled all year at any 4R Winnipeg Depot, but wood chips won’t be available.

A full list of the depots and operating hours can be found on the City of Winnipeg website.