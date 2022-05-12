Desiree Scott among 12 Manitobans to receive Order of Manitoba

The Manitoba government announced the 12 people who have been chosen to receive the province’s highest honour, and the recipients include an Olympian, music producer and business owners.

On Thursday, the province revealed which Manitobans have been chosen to receive the Order of Manitoba.

The list includes Desiree Scott, who is a member of Canada’s national soccer team, an Olympic gold medallist, and a two-time Olympic bronze medallist.

The other Manitobans who will be invested at the ceremony on July 14 are:

Mohamed El Tassi, owner of Sargent Blue Jeans and a champion for vulnerable people; Andre Lewis, the artistic director and CEO of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet; Andrew Paterson, the president and CEO of Paterson GlobalFoods Inc., who also served as the chair of the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation for nine years; Shirley Richardson, a community supporter who funded the Assiniboine Park Zoo’s butterfly exhibit and donated more than $2 million to Canada’s Diversity Gardens; Darcy Ataman, a music producer, and founder and CEO of Make Music Matter; James Eldridge, who has had a 48-year career in pubic service with the Manitoba government; Doug Harvey, a business leader and philanthropist who founded the DLH Group; Leo Ledohowski, owner and executive chair of Canad Inns; Megumi Masaki, a pianist, educator and curator; Alix Jean-Paul, a Haitian immigrant who is dedicated to education, community building and anti-racism; and Marcy Markusa, a broadcaster and host of CBC Manitoba’s Information Radio.

The Order of Manitoba was created in 1999 to honour residents who have demonstrated excellence and achievement, and enriched the social, cultural or economic well-being of the province.

Appointments to the Order of Manitoba are made by the chancellor based on the recommendations of an advisory council.

“The 12 exceptional Manitobans being inducted into the Order of Manitoba this year epitomize the abundance of talent and spirit of giving that makes Manitoba so special,” said Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon in a news release.

“In areas as diverse as the arts, business, philanthropy, education and sports, the honourees are all inspirational leaders and role models whose impact has been felt at the local, national and international levels. It is my honour and privilege to bestow this honour upon them.”