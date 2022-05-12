Desiree Scott among 12 Manitobans to receive Order of Manitoba
The Manitoba government announced the 12 people who have been chosen to receive the province’s highest honour, and the recipients include an Olympian, music producer and business owners.
On Thursday, the province revealed which Manitobans have been chosen to receive the Order of Manitoba.
The list includes Desiree Scott, who is a member of Canada’s national soccer team, an Olympic gold medallist, and a two-time Olympic bronze medallist.
The other Manitobans who will be invested at the ceremony on July 14 are:
- Mohamed El Tassi, owner of Sargent Blue Jeans and a champion for vulnerable people;
- Andre Lewis, the artistic director and CEO of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet;
- Andrew Paterson, the president and CEO of Paterson GlobalFoods Inc., who also served as the chair of the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation for nine years;
- Shirley Richardson, a community supporter who funded the Assiniboine Park Zoo’s butterfly exhibit and donated more than $2 million to Canada’s Diversity Gardens;
- Darcy Ataman, a music producer, and founder and CEO of Make Music Matter;
- James Eldridge, who has had a 48-year career in pubic service with the Manitoba government;
- Doug Harvey, a business leader and philanthropist who founded the DLH Group;
- Leo Ledohowski, owner and executive chair of Canad Inns;
- Megumi Masaki, a pianist, educator and curator;
- Alix Jean-Paul, a Haitian immigrant who is dedicated to education, community building and anti-racism; and
- Marcy Markusa, a broadcaster and host of CBC Manitoba’s Information Radio.
The Order of Manitoba was created in 1999 to honour residents who have demonstrated excellence and achievement, and enriched the social, cultural or economic well-being of the province.
Appointments to the Order of Manitoba are made by the chancellor based on the recommendations of an advisory council.
“The 12 exceptional Manitobans being inducted into the Order of Manitoba this year epitomize the abundance of talent and spirit of giving that makes Manitoba so special,” said Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon in a news release.
“In areas as diverse as the arts, business, philanthropy, education and sports, the honourees are all inspirational leaders and role models whose impact has been felt at the local, national and international levels. It is my honour and privilege to bestow this honour upon them.”
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau questions if Poilievre cares about Canada's economic reputation after pledging to fire central banker
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came out swinging Thursday in response to Pierre Poilievre's pledge to fire the governor of the Bank of Canada if he became prime minister. Trudeau said that the perceived Conservative leadership frontrunner either misunderstands or doesn't care about how integral the independence of the central bank is to the country's economic stability and international reputation.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh harassed following Ontario election campaign stop
A provincial election rally in Peterborough, Ont. ended with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh receiving a barrage of insults and harassment as he made his exit.
Witness says plane that crashed with fugitives wanted for murder was overweight
A woman who knew the pilot of a fatal flight that killed two men wanted in separate murder plots says he told her he was heading for Toronto and was concerned about the plane's weight.
Canada to deploy CAF general, staff officers to join NATO headquarters in Latvia
Prime Minster Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that Canada will send a Canadian Armed Forces general officer and six staff officers to NATO's Multinational Division North Headquarters, based in Adazi, Latvia.
Putin says West is triggering a global economic crisis
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West had triggered a global economic crisis and a wave of ruinous inflation by imposing on Russia the most severe sanctions in recent history over the conflict in Ukraine.
Airport delays: Couple waited for hours at Pearson after returning from honeymoon
Many Canadians are reporting lengthy delays and wait times at airports across Canada as the travel industry rebounds following two years of pandemic restrictions.
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way's huge black hole
The world's first image of the chaotic supermassive black hole at the centre of our own Milky Way galaxy doesn't portray a voracious cosmic destroyer but what astronomers Thursday called a 'gentle giant' on a near-starvation diet.
OPINION | Don Martin: This is the candidate who stole the show in my view
In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin weighs in on the Conservative leadership debate highlights and fumbles in Edmonton on Wednesday night.
Public apology issued by B.C. township ordered to pay $350,000 for selling man's property
A small township in B.C.'s North Okanagan issued a public apology Wednesday after being ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for selling a man's property without his knowledge.
Regina
-
Regina, southeast Sask. under rainfall warning heading into weekend
Rainfall warnings and special weather advisories are in effect for Regina and other parts of southeastern and east-central Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. residents warned to be on the lookout for financial scam
The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) is warning the public to be diligent since scammers have been impersonating financial or law enforcement officers in other provinces.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Saskatoon police canine officers charged in dog bite incidents
A pair of Saskatoon police officers are facing assault charges in connection to two unrelated incidents involving police dogs.
-
Saskatoon motorcycle crash leaves man dead
A motorcycle crash has left a man dead, according to Saskatoon police.
-
Cameco takes majority stake in Cigar Lake Mine
Cameco has taken a majority stake in Cigar Lake Mine.
Northern Ontario
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh harassed following Ontario election campaign stop
A provincial election rally in Peterborough, Ont. ended with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh receiving a barrage of insults and harassment as he made his exit.
-
Rainfall up to 50 mm and thunderstorms expected in parts of the north
A series of weather alerts are in effect Thursday in northern Ontario from the along the north shore of Lake Superior to both the Manitoba and Quebec borders.
-
Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn't know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
Edmonton
-
Video appears to show RCMP officer kneeing, punching male under arrest in northern Alta.
RCMP say they are conducting an internal review after a physical altercation between an officer and a civilian.
-
Alberta Premier Kenney heading to U.S. to talk oil, energy security with lawmakers
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will head to Washington D.C. next week to speak to lawmakers about the importance of getting more oil from Canada.
-
Garth Brooks sells out second show in 45 minutes
The second Garth Brooks stadium show in Edmonton is now sold out.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor predicts 'calm summer' for COVID-19, worries about BA.4, BA.5
Ontario's top doctor says COVID-19 indicators are heading in the right direction ahead of what looks to be a 'calm summer,' though he is concerned about BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Grade 11 student shot outside Toronto high school
A Grade 11 student was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside a North York high school on Thursday afternoon.
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh harassed following Ontario election campaign stop
A provincial election rally in Peterborough, Ont. ended with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh receiving a barrage of insults and harassment as he made his exit.
Calgary
-
'Completely innocent': Calgary woman killed in crash after road rage shooting was mother of 5
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
-
Diabetes Canada requests meeting with Alberta health minister about insulin pump program changes
Diabetes Canada has sent a letter to Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping, requesting a meeting to discuss recently announced changes to the Alberta Insulin Pump Therapy Program.
-
Investigation into fossil heist leads to $20K fine from Parks Canada
The fossils were taken from Kootenay, Yoho, and Jasper national parks.
Montreal
-
Bill 96 amendment for English CEGEP students passes in Quebec legislature
The Quebec legislature has passed an amendment to language law Bill 96, easing the rules slightly for English-speaking students at CEGEP.
-
Montreal police puzzling over assault in which attackers knocked on victim's door
Montreal police (SPVM) say they are trying to understand why two men assaulted a man in a condo on Montreal's Nuns' Island, first knocking on the door and asking for him by name.
-
False advertising: CAQ apologizes for ads claiming Bill 96 has been passed
The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government is apologizing to the National Assembly for an error made it said it made 'in good faith.'
Ottawa
-
City spending $430,000 to address 'post-construction deficiencies' on seven-year-old pedestrian bridge
Construction is underway on the Max Keeping Pedestrian Bridge to address "post-construction deficiencies", seven years after it opened in Ottawa's east end.
-
March for Life rally and march today in Ottawa
Thousands of people gathered on Parliament Hill for the annual March for Life rally, just over a week after a leaked U.S. Supreme Court document renewed attention on the abortion issue.
-
Three new COVID-19 related deaths in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health reported 25 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 22 on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
RCMP claims that emergency alerts cause public panic are unfounded: N.S. shooting inquiry
Fears that the public would panic if they receive alerts during dangerous situations are more myth than reality, experts on emergency alert systems said Thursday at the public inquiry investigating Nova Scotia's mass shooting.
-
N.S. reports 18 deaths related to COVID-19; drop in hospitalizations, cases
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting a drop in deaths, hospitalizations and case numbers in the province’s weekly COVID-19 update.
-
Former Halifax mayor Peter Kelly fired from role at Charlottetown City Hall
A former Halifax mayor who left office in 2012 amid controversy has been fired without cause from his job as chief administrative officer in Charlottetown.
Kitchener
-
Ford promises to build four-lane Highway 7 between Kitchener and Guelph
Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford says if re-elected, his government is committed to getting the long-awaited project finished after years of delay, but provided no timeline.
-
Waterloo Region team helped create image of Milky Way's black hole
Astronomers have captured the first image of the Milky Way's black hole, and a group based out of Waterloo Region played a key part in interpreting the data.
-
Missing Brantford man found dead, homicide investigation underway
Police say a body found in Brant County on May 3 has been identified as Brayden Ferrall and their missing person case has turned into a homicide investigation.
Vancouver
-
Witness says plane that crashed with fugitives wanted for murder was overweight
A woman who knew the pilot of a fatal flight that killed two men wanted in separate murder plots says he told her he was heading for Toronto and was concerned about the plane's weight.
-
Wet, cold weather expected to continue in Metro Vancouver: Environment Canada
It's been a wet and cold start to spring in Metro Vancouver, and Environment Canada says that won't be changing anytime soon.
-
Former B.C. gymnast the lead plaintiff in class-action lawsuit against Gymnastics Canada over alleged abuse
A former Metro Vancouver gymnast has filed a class-action lawsuit against Gymnastics Canada and six provincial member organizations over alleged abuse.
Vancouver Island
-
Day parole extended for killer Kelly Ellard, full parole denied
The Parole Board of Canada has extended day parole privileges for Kelly Ellard, the woman convicted of killing teenager Reena Virk near Victoria in 1997, when she was also a teen.
-
Canadian military storms Vancouver Island beach for large-scale exercise
Dozens of armed soldiers stormed Airforce Beach in Comox, B.C., on Wednesday as part of a large-scale exercise.
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria police have not identified witnesses after arson at Ukrainian family's home
Three weeks after an arson attack forced a Ukrainian priest and his family to flee their Victoria home in the middle of the night, police have still not identified any witnesses to the incident.