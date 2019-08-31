

A fire in the city’s North End forced neighbouring homes to evacuate as a precaution Saturday evening.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a vacant house in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Once on scene, crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

The WFPS said an offensive attack was launched, but because of deteriorating conditions, crews were forced to exit the house. They then switched to a defensive attack.

Crews were eventually able to re-enter the house, and said the fire was under control by 7 p.m.

No one was found inside the house, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.