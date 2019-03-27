Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s eleventh homicide of the year.

Police said someone called 911 around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday after a woman between 45 and 65 years of age was assaulted in her home.

When officers arrived, Carver said the woman was in critical condition and emergency responders tried to help her, taking her to hospital but she died shortly after.

“This is tragic,” said Const. Rob Carver.

"We believe we do not have any witnesses to the direct assault," said Carver.

"I'm not able to tell you whether there was a weapon involved and I'm not sure investigators have definitively determined that," he said.

The house wasn’t known to be connected to anything criminal, Carver said.

Wednesday the identification unit was at the home, checking doors and windows and gathering evidence.

Police have also been talking to neighbours.

One young man who lives on the street said the woman lived in the home with her teenage son who he used to baby-sit.

"I'm really shocked about the whole thing. I'm kinda shaken from it,” he said.

“This is tragic. It's definitely devastating. We want to know. We want answers.”

He hopes the woman's son is okay and whoever is responsible is caught.

"They are really, really nice quiet people, so it’s really strange for anything to be happening."

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.