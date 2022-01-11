Development on former historic Wellington Crescent property facing opposition

A city committee has voted against a rezoning application to allow a condominium to be built on the former site of a historic home.

The plan would see a four-storey condo built at 514 Wellington Crescent, the site of the former Gordon House.

That structure was built back in 1909 and demolished in November of 2020. At the time neighbourhood residents and heritage groups opposed the demolition.

The new 24,000-square-foot structure that developers plan to replace it with would include eight units and underground parking.

City planning, property and development staff recommended the rezoning be approved, but the proposal is facing opposition because of the building's height, tree removal and issues related to parking and driveway access.

A Heritage Conservation District (HCD) application for the neighbourhood is also pending. If approved, new requirements could be placed on the development to ensure the character and look and of the neighbourhood is maintained.

A public hearing on the development before the City Centre Community Committee included the property’s owner, area residents and heritage advocates.

The committee rejected the rezoning application as it stands. The motion will now be considered by council.