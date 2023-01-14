Development on wetlands near Gimli raising concerns

A housing development in Sandy Hook is causing some residents to voice their concerns.

Sandy Hook resident Elise Napady says she’s worried about a housing development being built on designated wetlands by a company she used to work for.

“There was a bit of a marsh there and I honestly feel a little bit guilty because I helped mark out where some of the things were going to go,” Napady said.

Jocelyn Burzuik - the president of the development company Sundance Construction, wants to build ten homes on the land.

“It’s about creating safety, sustainability, and a place where my incoming home owners can just retire and it’s quiet and they’re in a rural setting,” Burzuik said.

The land she wants to build on is currently designated as wetlands. Burzuik says she is trying to get it changed and a permit to build.

“Stamped, reviewed, inspected. I met all my obligations of due diligence asked for a permit,” she said.

However it was denied after a special council meeting Thursday afternoon.

In a prepared statement the RM of Gimli writes: “it is the responsibility of the applicant to meet the application requirements inclusive of loss of wetlands benefits as a result of the project.”

It also said, “there are outstanding conditions of government agencies that need to be addressed in connection with the applicant’s subdivision application.

The subdivision cannot be registered until these conditions are satisfied. “

The Province of Manitoba is aware of the situation.

“A certificate of approval for the proposed Sundance subdivision will be issued once the conditions of the subdivision approval are met, including matters relating to drainage and wastewater management,” it said in a statement.

The developer said she will keep trying to build the homes.

“Anybody who moved here is going to be part of my life forever,” Burzuik said. “You come into this environment and you’re coming into a family.”

Napady is concerned to see them currently building without permits on wetland.

“The fact that they just went ahead and did that when it was already a concern,” Napady said.

The developer says it will continue to request approval to build and is fighting the wetland designation.

The RM says the conditional approval for the subdivision expires on May 5.