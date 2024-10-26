'Did he live? Did he die?': A decades-old mystery stretching from Manitoba to Ireland
The mystery of a 100-year-old letter sent from Manitoba to Ireland is slowly unraveling thanks to the work of one amateur sleuth.
The letter was found inside a bombed-out solicitor’s office in an Irish townland by Calgary resident Carol Cowie’s father, Robert White, in 1972.
“My father worked for an architect office at the time, and it was during the Troubles,” Cowie told CTV News Winnipeg. “He was responsible for going around and assessing buildings to see if they should be torn down or rebuilt.”
Cowie said the office was slated for demolition after it was damaged by a car bomb. Her father was doing a final walkthrough when he came across an inconspicuous envelope in the building’s attic. She said he was a stamp collector, and the postage on the envelope caught his eye.
“He was interested in the two stamps because they were [Irish] Free State stamps, but the date was 1924, which was right after Partition, so that kind of piqued his interest.”
It wasn’t until he arrived home that he discovered a handwritten letter inside addressed to a Rev. John McLean in Bogay, County Donegal, Ireland.
The envelope found in a bombed-out Irish solicitors' office in 1972. (Source: Carol Cowie)
January 9th, 1924
Dear Sir,
I am writing these few lines to say I am down again, My thigh that I hurt in the summer is burst open and blood poison has set in. I am unable to work, could not work now if I was well as there is none. It’s 25 degrees below zero and deep snow. I have no place to go. A man here has taken me in but he just has a living barely for himself. So please, for the love of God, send me enough money to carry me through the winter or pay a doctor. I will now close hoping sir, you hear my plea. I ask you in the name of God.
I remain yours truly,
John Creswell
Vassar, Manitoba, Canada
The letter John Creswell wrote on Jan. 9, 1924. (Source: Carol Cowie)
“It’s this tragic letter of somebody with this leg infection, begging for money, and kind of on death’s door,” Cowie said.
She said the note left her father wondering who John Creswell was, how he ended up in the southeastern Manitoba town, and ultimately, what happened to him.
“Did he live? Did he die?”
It remained a mystery floating in the back of her father’s head for the past 52 years—until Cowie returned to Ireland for a visit earlier this month to help care for her mother. She and her father were combing through some paperwork when he pulled out the letter.
“I was like, 'Hold on—there’s two names, a location, and a date. We must be able to find records online,'” she recalled.
She dug through publicly available records like censuses, ship manifests, declaration forms, and genealogy websites, scouring the internet for mentions of Creswell, Rev. McLean, and anything that could help solve the decades-old puzzle.
“And after a few days, I started putting the pieces together.”
She learned Rev. McLean served as pastor of the only Presbyterian Church in Bogay from 1902 to 1946 and discovered he baptized a John Creswell in 1904.
That breakthrough led her to a birthdate - April 24, 1904 - and a breadcrumb trail on how Creswell ended up in Vassar, and, if he lived through the 1924 winter.
According to the National Archives of Ireland, 19-year-old John Creswell left Ireland in June 1923 on the passenger ship Saturnia. He arrived in Montreal about three weeks later with plans to settle in Weyburn, Sask. Creswell’s Canadian declaration form states he was a farm labourer and was only carrying about a pound when the ship docked in Quebec.
John Creswell's declaration of passenger form dated June 2, 1923. (Source: Carol Cowie)
Cowie noted Creswell’s trek is a glimpse into what Irish immigrants went through during a chaotic era punctuated by Partition and a civil war.
“It speaks a lot about that period. To get on a boat by yourself at 19 years old and take that journey to Canada—it’s incredibly brave,” Cowie said.
Cowie said it’s unclear how or why Creswell ended up in Vassar.
The community is about two hours southeast of Winnipeg and only a few kilometres from the Minnesota border. It was founded in the late 1800s when CN Railway expanded lines through the region. Logging and farming were the primary industries in Vassar, and at the time Creswell wrote the letter, only a handful of buildings existed.
However, she did discover his journey didn’t stop there.
A search through Manitoba’s Vital Statistics database shows no one with the name John Creswell died here in 1924. However, U.S. Department of Labor records show a John Creswell moved to Michigan in 1927 via Canada.
John Creswell and his wife Anna Mae are seen in an undated photo. (Source: Carol Cowie)
Cowie also learned Creswell eventually added a second ‘S’ to his last name (which may have hindered some of her research), worked as a power operator, married a woman named Anna Mae Roles, and had two children. He lived in Michigan and Nebraska before ultimately settling in California in the 1950s.
John Cresswell died in Los Angeles on May 29, 1986, and is buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. He was 82 years old.
John and Anna Mae Creswell's grave in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, CA. (Source: Carol Cowie)
“When I found the picture of him and the picture of his grave, I found it quite personal—almost like I was discovering somebody I knew,” she recalled.
It’s an experience and journey she’s been able to share with her father.
“He just turned 80, so it was special for me to be able to say, 'Look, here’s what happened to this person. [Creswell] didn’t die – he lived.'”
Carol Cowie and her father Robert White are seen in an undated photo. (Source: Carol Cowie)
Cowie marvelled at how much she’s been able to uncover with only a few nuggets of information—thanks to technological advancements over the past couple decades.
“I think it’s fascinating. I could find all this stuff out, with no background or anything, while sitting in the kitchen of my parents’ house,” she said. “I don’t know anything about investigative stuff, but just what the average person can find out about a life—I think that’s really incredible. Fifty years ago, that would have been impossible.”
Her efforts to connect with any of Creswell’s relatives have been challenging, and she admits she’s hit a dead end.
“The two sons didn’t seem to have any children, and they have since passed away.”
Cowie said she’ll continue to pore through online archives and records in hopes of answering the questions that still remain about Creswell’s life and his time in Manitoba.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lawsuit alleges Ontario man died after given 10 times prescribed dose in hospital
Angela Salvatore had been away from her father's hospital bedside for just over an hour when she says she got a frantic call from a nurse, pleading with her to calm him down.
Ottawa journalist says claims that he is a Russian agent are 'fabricated'
A veteran Ottawa journalist is firing back against what he says are "entirely false" claims by a former Conservative cabinet minister that he acted as a Russian agent.
Trump says he's open to eliminating income taxes as he pushes sweeping tariff proposals on podcast with Joe Rogan
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said on Joe Rogan’s podcast Friday that he would be open to eliminating income taxes, while pushing his sweeping tariff proposal and praising the economic policies of the late 19th century.
Israel's first open attack on Iran targets missile sites and apparently spares oil and nuclear ones
Israel attacked military targets in Iran with pre-dawn airstrikes Saturday in retaliation for the barrage of ballistic missiles the Islamic Republic fired on Israel earlier this month. It was the first time Israel's military has openly attacked Iran.
What we know about the Canadians busted in an international drug ring led by a former Olympic athlete
Canadian Ryan James Wedding finished in 24th place in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, but the snowboarder wouldn’t go on to improve his results in Torino four years later.
'Did he live? Did he die?': A decades-old mystery stretching from Manitoba to Ireland
The mystery of a 100-year-old letter sent from Manitoba to Ireland is slowly unraveling thanks to the work of one amateur sleuth.
15-year-old found dead in eastern Ontario, teen facing second-degree murder charge: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a 16-year-old person has been charged with second-degree murder after a 15-year-old was found dead at a home in Perth, Ont. Friday afternoon.
Witches walk among us — but they're not like the fictional ones you grew up with
Two witches talk about their daily rituals, from spell-casting to TikTok posting, and how they discovered their magic.
How will the U.S. election affect the way Canadians vote?
As months, become weeks, become days left before this U.S. election cycle comes to an end, here's a look at what each outcome might mean for Canadian politics.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Riders prepare for unique season finale that could result in bye to West Final
Saturday will mark the end of the CFL regular season, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders will have their eyes on Winnipeg’s matchup versus Montreal to know if they have a chance of clinching the West Division.
-
Moe, Beck appeal to undecided voters with dueling campaign stops in Regina
With mere days until votes are counted up – the provincial party leaders have entered the final phase of campaigning and are looking to appeal to undecided voters for support.
-
City of Yorkton launches new housing incentive program
With an attempt to address the shortage of housing available in the community, the City of Yorkton has started a housing incentive program where new builders will receive a 50 per cent rebate on residential lots, and a full tax exemption for five years.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon fire department investigating major house fire
Saskatoon fire crews responded to a major house fire on the 400 block of 24th Street West on Friday evening.
-
'I'm very, very scared for his health': Sask. mom worried child might die before surgery
A Saskatchewan woman is worried her child might die before receiving life-saving surgery and tests as he sits on the province's surgical waitlist.
-
Saskatchewan RCMP release names of two arrested after widespread search
The Saskatchewan RCMP is releasing the names of two suspects arrested on Thursday for a violent vehicle theft that triggered a widespread police search.
Edmonton
-
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in Lac La Biche area: RCMP
RCMP are looking for a man they believe is armed and dangerous in the Lac La Biche area.
-
After years of outbreak, Alberta sees decline in syphilis rates
Data from Alberta Health suggests the province’s syphilis outbreak response is finally having an impact.
-
Former Alberta teacher sentenced to 4 years for sexually assaulting student
A former Alberta teacher has been sentenced to four years for sexually abusing a student.
Calgary
-
'Business is booming again:' Calgary's Mr. Steam gets his Google listing back
Mr. Steam got its online business listing back.
-
Volunteers set up Calgary’s Field of Crosses Memorial to honour thousands of Southern Alberta veterans
More than 100 volunteers gathered Saturday morning to set up 3,605 crosses in a field along Memorial Drive, each representing the life of a southern Alberta soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.
-
'Just an amazing man': Former Calgary Flames president and CEO Bill Hay, a Hockey Canada builder, dead at 88
Former Chicago Blackhawks star and Hall of Fame hockey executive Bill Hay, who was also a past president and CEO of the Calgary Flames, has died. He was 88.
Toronto
-
What we know about the Canadians busted in an international drug ring led by a former Olympic athlete
Canadian Ryan James Wedding finished in 24th place in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, but the snowboarder wouldn’t go on to improve his results in Torino four years later.
-
Lawsuit alleges Ontario man died after given 10 times prescribed dose in hospital
Angela Salvatore had been away from her father's hospital bedside for just over an hour when she says she got a frantic call from a nurse, pleading with her to calm him down.
-
1 person taken to hospital following shooting in Mississauga plaza
A man has been hospitalized after being shot in Mississauga.
Ottawa
-
15-year-old found dead in eastern Ontario, teen facing second-degree murder charge: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a 16-year-old person has been charged with second-degree murder after a 15-year-old was found dead at a home in Perth, Ont. Friday afternoon.
-
Former CTV broadcaster moves from a TV studio to an art studio
A former CTV Ottawa broadcaster is headlining an art gallery with landscape paintings this weekend.
-
Ottawa journalist says claims that he is a Russian agent are 'fabricated'
A veteran Ottawa journalist is firing back against what he says are "entirely false" claims by a former Conservative cabinet minister that he acted as a Russian agent.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating alleged voyeurism on metro as video surfaces online
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating an alleged case of voyeurism on the metro involving an 18-year-old woman, with video footage of the incident now circulating on social media
-
Former Habs player Steve Begin inspires students with learning disabilities
Steve Begin is back at school, speaking to students. A place the former Montreal Canadien says was difficult for him growing up.
-
Quebec Liberals call to investigate closures of French-language classes for newcomers
The Quebec Liberal Party is calling for an investigation after reports that some French-language training courses for newcomers have been cancelled.
Atlantic
-
'We cannot thank you enough': GoFundMe for family of Halifax Walmart employee hits $190K
The GoFundMe page for the family of an employee found dead at a Halifax Walmart last weekend has paused donations after almost $200,000 was raised in roughly 24 hours.
-
First official powwow in Saint John, N.B., underway at TD Station this weekend
This weekend brings Menahqesk PowWow 2024 to Saint John, N.B., the first traditional powwow to be held in the city.
-
RCMP in Nova Scotia arrest youth for robbery
RCMP in Nova Scotia arrested and charged a 17-year-old youth with several charges, including robbery on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Barge stuck in Fraser River near Langley, B.C.
Work crews were called to deal with a barge that appeared to be stuck near the shore of the Fraser River in Langley Saturday morning.
-
B.C. election: Final count begins Saturday, will add roughly 66K votes to total, Elections BC says
The final count of ballots in the 2024 B.C. election begins Saturday, with more than 66,000 mail-in and absentee votes potentially yet to be counted across the province's 93 electoral districts.
-
Canfor reports net loss of $350 million as lumber market headwinds continue
Canfor Corp. says it had a net loss of $350.1 million in its last quarter as it took writedowns and impairment charges related to mill closures in a slumping lumber market.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. election: Final count begins Saturday, will add roughly 66K votes to total, Elections BC says
The final count of ballots in the 2024 B.C. election begins Saturday, with more than 66,000 mail-in and absentee votes potentially yet to be counted across the province's 93 electoral districts.
-
Tempers flare at B.C. ferry terminal as 'assured loading' customers bypass standby crowd
There were tense moments at a ferry terminal outside Victoria, B.C., on Friday after the lion’s share of standby spots on an early sailing were claimed by “assured loading” passengers – leaving regular customers who had been waiting for hours out of luck.
-
Island's first trauma-informed, Indigenous-specific child-care centre opens in Colwood
Hulitan Early Years Centre is a brand new, 48-seat childhood learning centre in Colwood. It was built to support Indigenous children throughout the capital region.
Kelowna
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
N.L.
-
Women's hockey is growing, but junior athletes play fewer competitive years on average. A new league aims to change that
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
Northern Ontario
-
Man tells police he harmed two family members, three found dead
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Chelmsford, Hwy. 144 closed
Highway 144 is closed in Chelmsford at Edward Street, Sudbury police said Saturday afternoon.
-
Cochrane plans to roll out $10 lot sale within two months
The Town of Cochrane plans to roll out its $10-lot program in a month or two.
Barrie
-
Man tells police he harmed two family members, three found dead
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
-
Truck driver clocked at nearly 2x speed limit
A commercial truck driver was stopped for allegedly travelling nearly twice the speed limit through a community safe zone in Caledon Saturday morning.
-
High school soccer game called off after 'verbal and physical exchanges'
Several students have been banned from being spectators at school sporting events, and others suspended from school, after verbal and physical exchanges at a high school soccer game.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating after Guelph home invasion
Police are investigating after a Guelph home was broken into early Saturday morning.
-
Fire at Waterloo waste management site
Fire crews responded to a fire at a Waterloo waste management site Friday evening.
-
Erick Buhr cross-examined on the stand at his second-degree murder trial
All the evidence has now been called at the trial of Erick Buhr, who has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
London
-
Suspect in custody after allegedly handing out free substances causing non-fatal overdoses in London, Ont.
London police say they’ve arrested a man allegedly responsible for a number of non-fatal overdoses that prompted a safety warning Friday afternoon.
-
As family recovers from severe burns in Springfield, Ont. fire, online fundraiser booms
Cornelius Woelke and his two boys, who were badly burned in a fire in Springfield, Ont., are continuing their recovery in hospital.
-
'People are struggling': Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles in London, Ont. to talk housing, healthcare, and education
Alongside a panel of industry experts, Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles joined MPP Terence Kernaghan to discuss hot button topics leading up to a possible election.