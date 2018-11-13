

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP in Gillam, Man., is investigating after diesel fuel was reportedly spilled on purpose at the Manitoba Hydro Keeyask Generating Station last Thursday.

Officers said on Nov. 9 around 4 p.m. they responded to a call about mischief at the generating station.

RCMP say they were told that on Nov. 8 a large amount of diesel fuel was purposely spilled into the ground.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gillam RCMP at 204-652-2200 or Crime Stoppers.