Featured
Diesel fuel reportedly spilled at Keeyask on purpose, say RCMP
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gillam RCMP at 204-652-2200 or Crime Stoppers. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 4:52PM CST
The RCMP in Gillam, Man., is investigating after diesel fuel was reportedly spilled on purpose at the Manitoba Hydro Keeyask Generating Station last Thursday.
Officers said on Nov. 9 around 4 p.m. they responded to a call about mischief at the generating station.
RCMP say they were told that on Nov. 8 a large amount of diesel fuel was purposely spilled into the ground.
The investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gillam RCMP at 204-652-2200 or Crime Stoppers.