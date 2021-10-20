Direct-care workers on unpaid leave grows, majority in Southern Health region
More than 150 Manitoba direct-care workers have now been placed on unpaid leave for refusing to be vaccinated or undergo regular COVID-19 testing.
A spokesperson for Shared Health told CTV News as of the end of Tuesday, the number of direct-care workers placed on unpaid leave due to compliance with public health orders jumped to 158.
The majority of these workers, 83 in total, are in the Southern Health-Santé Sud region which is seeing the lowest vaccine uptake in the province – sitting at 67.4 per cent as of Wednesday. The region also contains the five districts in Manitoba with the lowest vaccine uptake.
"While the vast majority of health care facilities are reporting no significant impacts related to these individuals being away from work, Southern Health-Santé Sud does continue to actively redeploy staffing from other programs in the region to safely ensure ongoing quality care and services to Manitobans at affected sites," the spokesperson said.
The Interlake-Eastern Health Region has 27 direct-care workers on unpaid leave, and the Prairie Mountain Health Region has 26 direct-care workers on unpaid leave. Seventeen direct-care workers are on unpaid leave in Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, and two are in the Northern Health Region.
Shared Health said three of its direct-care workers have also been placed on unpaid leave.
Of the 42,000 direct-care workers, Shared Health said more than 37,000 have completed the voluntary online disclosure which shows about 95 per cent have been fully vaccinated. A total of 1,866 people require testing.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Manitoba RCMP say man considered armed and dangerous is an immediate threat to the public
Manitoba RCMP are warning the public of a man considered to be armed and dangerous who was last seen in the Interlake region of the province and is known to frequent areas in Winnipeg.
Suspected human remains, items belonging to Brian Laundrie found in Florida park, FBI says
What appears to be human remains and items belonging to Brian Laundrie, including a backpack, have been found in a nature reserve in North Port, Florida, according to FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson.
A new Delta descendant is rising in the U.K. Here's what to know
British and international authorities are closely monitoring a subtype of the Delta variant that is causing a growing number of infections in the United Kingdom.
Conservatives say they're against decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for MPs
The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Sask. and Ont. officials disagreeing over number of ICU patient transfers
Saskatchewan’s Provincial Emergency Operations Centre said there are no plans to transfer more than six patients to Ontario as of Wednesday morning – contradicting information provided by health officials in Ontario.
Health Canada reports increase in calls to poison control centres over ivermectin usage
Health Canada is reminding Canadians that ivermectin should not be used to treat or prevent COVID-19, after poison control centres saw an increase in reports about the anti-parasitic drug over the summer months.
Alberta surpasses 3K COVID-19 deaths, adds 786 new cases Wednesday
More than 3,000 Albertans have now died due to COVID-19 after the province reported 18 new deaths and 786 new cases on Wednesday.
Doug Ford says Ontario opposition playing politics over his 'bang on' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he believes opposition parties are playing politics over his comments on immigrants and said he's been told his remarks were 'bang on.'
Far-right extremists in Ukrainian military bragged about Canadian training, report says
A report exploring the far-right in Ukraine’s military found that neo-Nazis and supporters of far-right groups in the ranks bragged online about receiving training from Canada and other NATO nations.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer cries as he presents COVID-19 modelling
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer broke down in tears today as he made a presentation during a teleconference on COVID-19 modelling in the province.
-
STF calls for tighter measures in schools as fourth wave continues in Sask.
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation is calling for the province to take more action to address COVID-19 transmission in schools.
-
Sask. modelling predicts 'unsustainable' rise in ICU admissions without further public health orders
The current trend of high numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care could continue into 2022 without the addition of any further public health orders, according to modelling provided by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer cries as he presents COVID-19 modelling
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer broke down in tears today as he made a presentation during a teleconference on COVID-19 modelling in the province.
-
Sask. and Ont. officials disagreeing over number of ICU patient transfers
Saskatchewan’s Provincial Emergency Operations Centre said there are no plans to transfer more than six patients to Ontario as of Wednesday morning – contradicting information provided by health officials in Ontario.
-
Sask. modelling predicts 'unsustainable' rise in ICU admissions without further public health orders
The current trend of high numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care could continue into 2022 without the addition of any further public health orders, according to modelling provided by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
Calgary
-
Newly-elected Calgary Board of Education trustees united against Alberta's draft curriculum
As the dust settles from municipal elections across the province, the majority of Calgary's public school trustees say they’re ready for a bitter fight against the UCP government’s draft K-6 curriculum.
-
Vaccination in 5 to 11 year olds important not just for today, but years to come: Pediatrician
Alberta is getting ready to roll out vaccines for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 if they are approved by Health Canada.
-
Calgary Chamber urging Ottawa to extend COVID-19 benefits past Saturday
The Calgary Chamber of Commerce is urging the federal government to continue supporting hard hit businesses during the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edmonton
-
Alberta surpasses 3K COVID-19 deaths, adds 786 new cases Wednesday
More than 3,000 Albertans have now died due to COVID-19 after the province reported 18 new deaths and 786 new cases on Wednesday.
-
'A really awesome place': El Mirador demolition underway, making room for highrise towers
Crews began demolishing the historic El Mirador apartments in downtown Edmonton Thursday.
-
'Totally different': Shipping problems expected to impact Edmonton holiday shoppers
With more than two months to go before Christmas, shoppers are being warned to buy early to avoid high prices and fewer options – due to supply chain problems and increased shipping costs.
Toronto
-
These new 24-hour Toronto convenience stores have no cashiers
New convenience stores are popping up in Toronto that are completely self-serve, have no cashiers and are open 24 hours a day.
-
Driver in Burlington caught playing flute with both hands: police
It goes without saying that both hands should be on the wheel when driving, but police in Burlington say they caught a flautist flouting that rule on Wednesday.
-
Doug Ford says Ontario opposition playing politics over his 'bang on' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he believes opposition parties are playing politics over his comments on immigrants and said he's been told his remarks were 'bang on.'
Montreal
-
Witnesses describe violent knife attack in alleged femicide near McGill University
Several people bore witness to the violent scene of a knife attack on a Montreal street Tuesday afternoon, which left a 24-year-old woman dead.
-
'Everyone knows' the suspect in Monday's fatal stabbing, so why no arrests, Montreal teens ask
Teens in Cote-des-Neiges say police are taking too long to arrest those responsible for fatally stabbing 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey on Monday. Witnesses aside, the same group has been linked to several stabbings this year, said locals.
-
'No minority in Canada is better served than English-speaking Quebecers': Legault
Quebec Premier Francois Legault came under fire this week for claiming “no minority in Canada is better served than English-speaking Quebecers” during his Tuesday inaugural speech.
Ottawa
-
Two men transported to hospital following shooting on Ottawa's Parkdale Avenue
Emergency crews responded to an incident at 131 Parkdale Avenue, near Burnside Avenue, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
-
'I got my credit card ready': Councillor offers to buy used buses for OC Transpo
During Wednesday's transit commission meeting, Coun. Catherine McKenney noted Metro St. Louis is selling 13 articulated buses through the Public Surplus website.
-
Improperly torqued bolts caused Ottawa LRT derailment
Improperly torqued bolts caused the derailment that has shut Ottawa’s LRT system down for more than a month, the city’s transit commission heard Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault Ste. Marie's new paramedic chief makes history
Kate Kirkham brings more than 24 years of experience as a paramedic to her new role as the Sault Ste. Marie's paramedic chief, becoming the first woman to hold the role in the city.
-
Sudbury's hospital completes first successful bariatric surgery in the region
A team of surgeons in Sudbury recently completed the first bariatric surgery ever to take place in northeastern Ontario. Otherwise known as weight-loss surgery, the operation is being hailed as a game-changer for those in need of intervention.
-
Two victims from southern Ont. identified in double fatal crash on Hwy. 144
Police have identified the two victims of the fiery fatal crash near Marina Road on Highway 144 in Greater Sudbury earlier this month.
Atlantic
-
N.S. to maintain rent cap, create 1,100 more affordable housing units
The Nova Scotia Government has unveiled what it is calling a comprehensive masterplan to address the ongoing housing crisis in the province, including maintaining the two per cent rent increase cap while it creates more affordable housing.
-
Five more deaths, 69 new cases reported in New Brunswick
Five more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, public health confirmed Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related fatalities to 99.
-
Letter shows minister wanted commanding officer of New Brunswick RCMP replaced
The commanding officer of the RCMP in New Brunswick will be replaced at the end of the month, and now a letter has surfaced that suggests provincial Attorney General Hugh Flemming forced him out of the job.
Kitchener
-
71 year-old woman airlifted to hospital after Wilmot Township crash
A 71 year-old woman was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Wilmot Township on Wednesday.
-
Waterloo Region logs 14 new COVID-19 cases; active infections, hospitalizations dip
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as hospitalizations and active infections continue to decline.
-
Task force preparing for ground search at former Mohawk Institute in Brantford, Ont.
A special task for is preparing to search the grounds at the former Mohawk institute Residential School in Brantford, now known as the Woodland Cultural Centre.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. reports 696 cases of COVID-19, 6 deaths
Another 696 cases of COVID-19 and six related deaths have been reported in British Columbia, as officials prepare to relax venue capacity limits in much of the province.
-
Maple Ridge traffic: Serious crash on Haney Bypass, drivers told to take another route
Emergency crews were called to a busy road in Maple Ridge Wednesday following a serious crash.
-
Police seek public's help to find missing New Westminster teen
Police in New Westminster are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 59 COVID-19 cases, no deaths
The new cases were among 696 cases identified across British Columbia over the past 24 hours.
-
Coho ferry restarting service between Victoria, Port Angeles
The Coho ferry is set to return to Victoria for international sailings starting in November.
-
New Root Cellar location opens at former Oxford Foods site
The Root Cellar has now opened a second market in the former Oxford Foods Location along Cook Street Village.