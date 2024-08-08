Disappointment lingers, excitement for next year grows as Sea Bears put a wrap on 2024

While there is still disappointment for how the season ended for the Winnipeg Sea Bears, players are also hopeful for next year, a season that will culminate with a focus on Winnipeg.

The Sea Bears' season ended after falling to the Calgary Surge in their quarterfinal matchup.

It was the second straight year that Winnipeg fell in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Sea Bears dealt with an up-and-down season – one that was plagued with player drama, personnel turnover and a struggle to win on the road.

"The lack of capability to get it done on the road, that was extremely frustrating during the season," said Alex Campbell.

"Obviously, coming back here we played for the organization, the home team, the City of Winnipeg. But I think that was probably the most annoying part of this run was just the reluctance to get it done on the road and buy-in on the road."

Winnipegger Chad Posthumus agreed with the road play concerns and noted a few different results on the road could have changed how the playoffs unfolded.

He also touched on the inability to come together as a team due to so many changes to the roster.

"If we're together the whole season with a group like we were last year, maybe we win some of those games that were that close," said Posthumus.

Despite the disappointment, there were positives from the season – the success of multiple Winnipeggers on the team and record crowds showing up for home games.

"It (didn't) matter who we had on the team at what point in the season, when we're playing home games here, we were winning them. Everybody was excited, the fans were nuts – Sea Bears nation, it made a huge difference in all our games. Just having 10,000 people this year in the crowd excited at every game."

For Emmanuel Akot, it was exciting to play in front of his hometown crowd and for the fans to watch his game grow every day.

"Just having Winnipeg across my jersey, growing up here, they showed me nothing but love and support. So when I have that across my jersey, I'm going to play as hard as I can for the city, for the people who support me…I just take pride in Winnipeg," said Akot.

As for next season, players hope the roster can stick together and they can come back a stronger team. There is extra excitement around the team and city as Winnipeg will be hosting the CEBL's playoff weekend.

"It's going to take some work. It's going to be exciting, especially with all the extra pressure next year with championship weekend being here and getting into that (west final) with that hosting berth. But yeah, it's going to be a fun year ahead of us, a very fun summer. Everything just going to be extrapolated even more from this year," said Posthumus