WINNIPEG -- May long weekend is almost here, and some Manitobans will be making their way to cottage country to enjoy the outdoors.

With COVID-19 measures in place, the province is asking Manitobans to leave no trace, and refrain from using local stores.

However, some business owners say they need the seasonal business to stay afloat.

Businesses like Park Place Meats & Grocery in Winnipeg Beach, where owner Kevin Kanski is getting ready for an influx of people over the weekend.

“We are hoping that the cottagers and the locals both come and support our store,” said Kanski.

“Without both people coming out and supporting us, we can’t survive all year round.”

Despite the pandemic, Kanski hopes seasonal campers and cottage owners will still use his store.

He said he doesn’t want to upset the locals, but cottagers are a big part of his income.

“Without them, we just can’t make it year-round. It’s a tough call, but we have to do it.” Said Kanski.

The province is asking Manitobans not to access local stores when heading out of town, the Premier said Manitobans should go prepared.

“Show some respect for the people in those communities, they’re scared about getting COVID into their community,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

“Go straight there, have a great time, come straight home, leave no trace.”

In Kenora, Mayor Daniel Reynard said he expects a surge of cottagers in the community this weekend, and he hopes Manitobans who come into Ontario will abide by the regulations.

“I think (from) the Province of Manitoba, the message has been, if you’re coming in, try and bring everything you need," said Reynard.

“Bring your food, bring your water, bring your beverages.”

He said the message being given by Ontario’s local health officials is that non-essential travel isn’t recommended.

Dr. Roussin, Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer, said people who are travelling out of province should still be self-isolating for 14 days.

In Winnipeg Beach, Kanski has already implemented physical distancing measures in his store.

“As a business, I’m just stocking up as I would a regular May long weekend," said Kanski. “Trying to make sure I got enough for everybody, and just try and get through it."