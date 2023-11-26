Disgraced Nygard loses key to the city

Disgraced Winnipeg fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been stripped of a prestigious honour.

The City of Winnipeg has revoked Nygard's key to the city.

The Mayor's office tells CTV News that in light of recent events, Mayor Gillingham instructed the protocol office to strike Nygard’s name off the official list of key to the city recipients.

Nygard was given the ceremonial honour in 2008 by then mayor Sam Katz.

After consultation with city staff, it was determined the current sitting mayor could also remove someone’s name from the list

The mayor's office says it's not aware of anyone else having the key to the city rescinded before.

Nygard was convicted of four counts of sexual assault in November 2023.

The 82-year-old also faces charges here in Manitoba, as well as in Quebec and New York State.