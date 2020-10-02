WINNIPEG -- The Mayor of Winnipeg is condemning a racist letter targeted at a city councillor as a "disgusting act of hate."

The one-page letter, obtained by CTV News on Friday, is addressed to Coun. Markus Chambers and contains racist remarks against the councillor. The letter goes on to claim that racism 'never existed' in the City of Winnipeg.

The letter is not signed.

Chambers is the councillor for the St. Norbert – Seine River ward, and serves as the chair of the Winnipeg Police Board. He is the only Black member of Winnipeg's City Council.

"The Mayor was sickened to hear of such a disgusting act of hate directed at Councillor Chambers," a spokesperson for Mayor Brian Bowman told CTV News Friday evening.

"There is no place for this kind of hate in our city and the Mayor has offered Councillor Chambers his support."

CTV News has reached out to Coun. Chambers for comment.

