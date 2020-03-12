WINNIPEG -- Disney on Ice has joined the growing list of events cancelled in Winnipeg.

Mickey's Search Party was set to open at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg on March 13- to 15.

On Thursday morning it was announced the event was cancelled, in "accordance with the local health authority’s recommendations on travel and group gatherings amid COVID-19 concerns," a spokesperson for the event said in a written statement.

"Working closely with the promoter, we determined that is in the best interest of our community and our employees to cancel Disney on Ice, Mickey's Search Party," said Kevin Donelly, the senior vice president of venues and entertainment for True North Sports and Entertainment.

Donnelly added the tour had previously stopped in Salt Lake City on March 5-8 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, the same venue as the NBA's Utah Jazz.

On Wednesday night, the NBA suspended its season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19.

Refunds for people who bought tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded to the credit card used.

All others will be available for refunds at the point of purchase.