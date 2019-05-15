Featured
Dispute between suspect, victim led to man being stabbed several times: police
Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019 11:30AM CST
Last Updated Friday, May 17, 2019 12:07PM CST
A 49-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with stabs wounds on Tuesday night.
Around 11 p.m. officers were flagged down in the 100 block of Henry Avenue for a report of a stabbing.
Police then found the 24-year-old victim, who was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.
The major crimes unit investigated, and on Wednesday around 3:40 p.m. arrested a man in the 100 block of Higgins Avenue.
Police say a dispute between the suspect and victim, who didn’t know each other before the incident, escalated into a physical fight and the victim was stabbed a number of times.
Winnipeg’s Dominic Vincent Lariviere, 49, has been charged in connection with stabbing and was also processed on an outstanding arrest warrant. He is in custody.