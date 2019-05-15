

CTV Winnipeg





A 49-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with stabs wounds on Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m. officers were flagged down in the 100 block of Henry Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

Police then found the 24-year-old victim, who was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

The major crimes unit investigated, and on Wednesday around 3:40 p.m. arrested a man in the 100 block of Higgins Avenue.

Police say a dispute between the suspect and victim, who didn’t know each other before the incident, escalated into a physical fight and the victim was stabbed a number of times.

Winnipeg’s Dominic Vincent Lariviere, 49, has been charged in connection with stabbing and was also processed on an outstanding arrest warrant. He is in custody.