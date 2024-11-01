WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Diwali celebrations kick off in Winnipeg

    Diwali celebrations in Winnipeg on Oct. 31, 2024. Diwali celebrations in Winnipeg on Oct. 31, 2024.
    Share

    Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, kicked off on Thursday in Winnipeg and around the world.

    The holiday is the most important festival of the year in India, as it symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

    In Winnipeg, celebrations took place at both Hindu temples, located on St. Anne’s Road and Ellice Avenue.

    Winnipeg’s Diwali celebrations will continue on Friday.

