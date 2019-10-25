A man who was already behind bars has been charged in connection with a 2007 sexual assault in the North End, after Winnipeg police said they got word of a DNA match.

On May 8, 2007, a 27-year-old woman who was walking in the Flora Avenue and Robinson Street area was led by knifepoint into a back lane and sexually assault.

Police said the suspect had been riding a bike he used to escape with. They released a description of a white male in his early-to-mid-forties, who had a heavy build, a brush cut and may have has a mustache or facial hair.

The same man had been seen riding his black or yellow mountain bike nearby earlier in the evening, police said.

Following the assault, officers submitted evidence to the RCMP forensic lab and a DNA profile based on it was entered into the National DNA Data Bank of Canada.

In January 2019, Winnipeg police were told a match had been made with a man in federal prison.

Based on warrants obtained in July and October, the inmate was transferred to Manitoba. He was arrested Wednesday.

Police said Douglas Wayne Bowman, 55, has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon and uttering threats and was returned to federal custody.