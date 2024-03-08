Do you know this man? Winnipeg police looking to identify carjacking suspect

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a carjacking from the end of last year.

According to police, the incident, which resulted in injury, took place around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 in the 200 block of Garry Street.

Police released a video, which shows a man walking past people on the ground, before he opens a car door and gets inside. The video can be seen here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.