Doctors Manitoba says surgical, diagnostic backlog in province has grown to 152,000 cases

Doctors Manitoba is estimating that the province’s surgical and diagnostic backlog has grown to 152,000 cases.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, the organization said this is an increase of 6,675 compared to last month’s estimate. It said the backlog includes:

56,181 surgeries, which is up 2,376 over last month;

42,931 diagnostic imaging procedures, an increase of 3,230 compared to last month; and

53,004 other diagnostic procedures, which include allergy tests, endoscopies, mammograms, and sleep disorder studies. This is an increase of 1,069 cases over last month.

Dr. Kristjan Thompson, president of Doctors Manitoba, said last month the backlog grew by more than 100 cases or tests a day.

“Physicians continue to be very concerned, especially as we see cardiac surgeries cancelled due to the strain on our healthcare system from the fourth wave,” he said.

”Making these patients wait and delaying their definitive care suggests that our health system is again at a tipping point."

Doctors Manitoba noted that across the entire pandemic, there have been 208 fewer cardiac surgeries performed compared to regular pre-pandemic volumes.

WHAT IS DRIVING THE BACKLOG INCREASE?

According to the organization, the increase in the backlog of diagnostic imaging tests is largely driven by the addition of bone density tests, which have faced disruptions in the pandemic.

These procedures have decreased as a result of the pandemic response, but were not previously included in backlog estimates.

Doctors Manitoba used publicly reported data to estimate that there have been 3,708 fewer bone density tests conducted in the pandemic.

"In essence, bone density tests measure the strength of your bones, which is vital to diagnose osteoporosis," Thompson said.

"These tests help physicians offer medical advice and potential treatments that can help prevent fractures and other health issues."

PROVINCIAL TASK FORCE

Thompson said the government needs to act on Doctors Manitoba’s surgical and diagnostic recovery recommendations, which includes creating a task force to address the backlog.

Last week, Health Minister Audrey Gordon said the province will soon announce a special committee that will deal with the backlog.

"Physicians are looking forward to the government's announcement about their plan to address the staggering surgical and diagnostic backlog in our province," Thompson said.

"This backlog is such a massive issue that a task force charged with addressing it must be action-oriented, with a clear mandate, requisite authority, and members that possess the right expertise and experience. We will be watching closely for the task force's membership and mandate, and we are hoping to also hear a commitment to monthly reporting and to set a target date to clear this backlog. Patients need hope, and they need to know that help is on the way."