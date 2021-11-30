Doctors Manitoba town hall to address concerns around pediatric COVID-19 vaccine

WINNIPEG -

With the COVID-19 vaccine now available for children between the ages of 5 and 11 in the province, a group of doctors is addressing some questions and concerns parents may have before rolling up their child's sleeve.

Doctors Manitoba is hosting a virtual town hall on the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday evening.

Dr. Jared Bullard, a section head of pediatric infectious diseases and associate medical director of Cadham Lab, is among the doctors on the town hall panel.

"I really think that a lot of parents have their children's best interests in mind, and they're certainly worried about the vaccine, and particularly its safety," Bullard told CTV's Maralee Caruso.

"When it comes down to it, it's a very safe vaccine."

Bullard said the pediatric dose of the Pfizer vaccine – which is one-third of a regular dose – has been studied in a group of around 5,000 children. He said researchers have found the vaccine is safe for children and does not cause severe adverse reactions.

"The only thing that they really found was that compared to adults and older kids, these younger kids seem like they have a bit more of a sore shoulder that's a bit more red. And then after that, they don't tend to get sicker like some adults experienced where they had a fever and muscle aches and headaches with their second dose," Bullard said.

He said Doctors Manitoba is encouraging people to book their routine vaccinations, though they recommend waiting two weeks before getting the COVID-19 shot.

"The reason we're suggesting that is primarily because if there's any sort of side effects, we don't want to attribute it to the COVID vaccine, when in fact it might be the flu vaccine that shoots off."

The town hall panel includes Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of Manitoba's vaccine implementation task force, along with Dr. Marni Hanna, president of the Manitoba Pediatric Society, Dr. Ruth Grimes, president of the Canadian Paediatric Society, and Dr. Ashley Chopek, a pediatric oncology and bone marrow transplant specialist.

The town hall gets underway at 7 p.m. tonight. You can watch it live here.