WINNIPEG -- The organization representing physicians in Manitoba says it is concerned public health orders have been lifted too quickly, and are asking for Manitobans to stay vigilant to avoid a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release on Monday, Doctors Manitoba said it is calling for continued use of masks in Manitoba, expanded use of immunization cards, and a “commitment to reinstate restrictions at the first sign in the province of a fourth wave of COVID-19.”

"Manitobans have earned the opportunity to reconnect with family and friends and enjoy the best our province has to offer," said Dr. Kristjan Thompson, president of Doctors Manitoba, in a statement. "But while we get out there, please be cautious. Wear a mask in public indoor spaces, stay home if you are sick, wash your hands, and get vaccinated.

“We don't want Manitoba to experience the fourth wave like we're seeing in other jurisdictions, with a more contagious Delta variant leading to serious illness and in some cases record hospitalizations among children and youth."

On Aug. 7, Manitoba’s latest public health orders came into effect, which included an end to the mask mandate for indoor public spaces. Despite the end, multiple businesses are continuing to require masks for customers.

Doctors Manitoba said a survey of physicians found 79 per cent believe the restrictions are being loosened too quickly. In addition to the mask mandate ending, the group is concerned about the decision to eliminate the use of immunization cards in some settings, such as restaurants.

“The immunization card should be used more widely, in the short term, to create more low-risk opportunities for fully vaccinated Manitobans to gather,” Doctors Manitoba wrote in a statement.

The group also wants restrictions reintroduced at the first sign of a potential fourth wave occurring in Manitoba, using either a regional or provincial approach as deemed necessary by public health officials.

CTV’s Mike Arsenault will have more on this story during the CTV Winnipeg newscast at 6 p.m.