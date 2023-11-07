Does a father's mental health have an impact on his kids' behaviour? One study found out

A new study out of McGill University is shedding light on whether a father’s depression and anxiety can influence his children’s mental health and behaviour.

During the study, researchers collected data from a community sample, including mothers and fathers who were expecting a child. The team then followed the parents over time until the children were six to eight years old.

They found that a father’s reported symptoms of depression and anxiety are not associated with worse behavior in children.

“Because it’s a community sample, it’s important to say there were not chronic levels of anxiety and depression,” said Tina Montreuil, researcher and associate professor at McGill.

“They were milder symptoms of depression, yet our findings do shed light on the important role of fathers, paternal mental health, on childhood development.”

The study determined that slightly higher levels of depressive symptoms reported by fathers when their partner was pregnant were linked to fewer behavioural and emotional difficulties when the kid was six to eight years old.

This includes children being able to sit for longer periods, losing their temper less frequently, and having strong attention spans.

In contrast, symptoms of anxiety and depression among mothers were linked with poorer behavioural outcomes.

“When we measured concurrent paternal mental health in the case of anxiety and depression symptoms, mild levels of depression and anxiety, we found that was predictive of a slightly higher cognitive function at six to eight years old,” Montreuil said.

She added that past studies have already established the link between maternal mental health and child development, and now more research is coming out about fathers’ mental health. However, these studies haven’t looked at mothers and fathers at the same time.

“What our results show is that there’s a need for more research to be produced, similar to the design that we have, but more so because we’re hoping to shed more light,” she said.

“It could be that we find similar results. It could be that they find different results.”

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.