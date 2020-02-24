WINNIPEG -- A dog found frozen to the ground with a jar stuck to her head in December in Fort Alexander, Man., has officially been adopted.

Greta was rescued by RCMP just after Christmas after a woman found the dog under her deck, didn’t know who she belonged to and was concerned for her well-being,

According to a Facebook post by Manitoba underdogs Rescue Inc., Greta had a number of bite wounds, had been shot six times with a pellet guns and had metal inside her stomach. The non-profit said this is presumably because the pup ate cans out of starvation.

Greta, a two-year-old spaniel cross, received care from the Winnipeg Animal Emergency and Pembina Veterinary Hospital and was eventually given to a foster home, where she gained some weight and some confidence.

But now the dog has been adopted.

“Her new mom (and the MUR team!) are so beyond happy for our sweet Greta,” the Facebook post said.

“She will never experience another day of neglect in her life.”

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger