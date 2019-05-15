

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are investigating a break-in the Grassie area that left a dog injured and a residence defaced with messages of hate.

It happened at around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, police said, after a caller reported the home had been spray-painted and their dog had been hurt.

Officers found graffiti in the residence containing hate-related messages and said the dog was taken to an animal hospital for care.

Const. Jay Murray with the Winnipeg Police Service said officers with the major crimes unit are investigating and treating it as a priority.

“You look at the totality of the circumstances. This house has been severely damaged. There’s graffiti inside, some of which has hate-crime or hate-related messages and a dog that’s been seriously injured. I think it would be traumatic for anyone,” Murray said.

“I can’t imagine what these individuals are feeling.”

Murray couldn’t say if police have any suspects or if the attack was targeted, stressing the complex nature of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or submit a tip via Crime Stoppers.

- With files from CTV's Gabrielle Marchand.