WINNIPEG -- A dog has died following a Monday evening house fire the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service announced on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to a fire inside a two-storey duplex in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue. When crews arrived, fire and smoke were seen coming from the home. Firefighters fought the blaze inside, having it under control by 9 p.m.

When firefighters searched the building, they found a dog inside the home. They tried to resuscitate the dog, but were not successful. No other occupants were in the home at the time, and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates are available.

TOWNHOUSE FIRE BROUGHT UNDER CONTROL

Earlier in the evening, firefighters were called to a fire inside a three-storey townhouse in the 0–100 block of El Tassi Drive.

The call came at 5:34 p.m. Firefighters quickly found the fire and had it under control at 6:02 p.m. All occupants in the building evacuated before firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.

One dog and two cats were found in the building, and were brought to safety, and the city’s Animal Services Agency provided care at the scene.

Damage was contained to the suite the fire originated in. The fire is believed to be accidental and caused by unattended cooking, according to the WFPS.