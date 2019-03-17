

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a fire at a bungalow in the 200 block of Hartford Ave. shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews say they had to fight heavy smoke but were able to get the blaze under control quickly. The home suffered serious smoke and water damage.

They say all people living in the home were able to escape safely, but a family dog was killed in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation and damage estimates are unknown.