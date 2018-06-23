Featured
Dog killed in house fire
A dog died during a house fire in the 100-block of Foxmeadow Drive on Friday night. (File)
Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, June 23, 2018 12:49PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, June 23, 2018 12:53PM CST
A dog is dead in a Linden Woods area home has suffered extensive damage after a fire broke out around 9:20 p.m. on Friday night.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it happened in the 100-block of Foxmeadow Drive.
Crews said the fire originated in the basement and encountered heavy smoke when they arrived.
After searching the home, crews found no one in the home, but said a dog died in the fire.
WFPS have launched an investigation to determine the cause.