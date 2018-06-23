

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





A dog is dead in a Linden Woods area home has suffered extensive damage after a fire broke out around 9:20 p.m. on Friday night.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it happened in the 100-block of Foxmeadow Drive.

Crews said the fire originated in the basement and encountered heavy smoke when they arrived.

After searching the home, crews found no one in the home, but said a dog died in the fire.

WFPS have launched an investigation to determine the cause.