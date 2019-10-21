WINNIPEG - An East Kildonan man is upset after he captured home security video that appears to show members of the Winnipeg Police Service’s K9 Unit failing to pick up poop left behind by their police dog while searching for a suspect.

Randy Evanchow found the mess early Sunday morning in his back driveway.

He said he was surprised when his home surveillance system showed who had been there the night before, especially since his wife initially blamed him for not cleaning up after the couple’s two small dogs.

Evanchow said there’s no way his dogs could’ve made such a big mess.

“After getting heck from my wife I was kind of pissed off,” said Evanchow. “I knew it wasn’t our dogs that did it and then it was a cop’s dog, lo and behold.”

In the video, two people wearing what appears to be police tactical gear spend around one minute with their dog in Evanchow’s back driveway at around 12:20 a.m. Sunday before continuing down the back lane.

Evanchow said it’s clear from the video, the poop came from the police dog; he wants to know why the officers didn’t bother cleaning it up.

“If I’m walking down the street and I let my dog crap and I don’t pick it up, I’m guilty,” said Evanchow.

In an emailed response, the Winnipeg Police Service said its officers were in the area responding to a report of a home invasion and were busy searching for a suspect.

“When feasible, K9 handlers will pick up after their dogs,” wrote WPS public information officer Const. Jay Murray. “However, in this case, officers had just responded to a high-priority incident at a nearby residence on Bowman Avenue.

“A male (wearing a ski mask) had broken into a house, confronted a homeowner and fled out a window. Numerous units, including the K9 unit, attended and tracked a suspect from the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.”

Evanchow understands police are busy but he said more of an effort could’ve made to deal with the dog poop.

When his wife went outside to clean it up, she stepped in a pile of it and ruined her slippers.

“They could’ve came back and got it,” said Evanchow. “Or, put a card there: ‘we will be back.’”

Police said the Evanchows can make a claim for the ruined slippers.

Officers also said Evanchow’s camera may have captured video of their suspect and want him to reach out to investigators.

Evanchow said he’ll help out any way he can.