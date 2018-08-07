

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





Retail giant Dollarama is issuing a recall for a toy called the ‘Skip Ball’ that is believed to contain excessive levels of phthalates.

Studies show that certain phthalates could cause reproductive and developmental abnormalities in young children if they are sucked or chewed on for long periods of times.

So far, Dollarama has received no reports of injuries or incidents as of July 27.

The company believes they sold nearly 516,125 Skip Balls between January 2012 and July 2018.

If anyone has these toys at home, they are advised to take the toys away from kids and dispose of them or return them to a store for a refund, no receipt is required.