WINNIPEG -- RCMP said they still know very little about how a Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation woman found dead in Thompson, Man., spent her final weeks alive, even after 300 people were interviewed and a specialized search team was flown north to help.

Bobbi Lynn Lee Moose, 29, was found dead in Thompson on Oct. 17 near Nelson Road.

On Tuesday, her family joined police at a news conference, urging people to come forward with information.

Police said it’s believed that prior to her death, Moose had been staying with friends in the northern mining city, after being dropped off by family members at the community’s Walmart on Oct. 1.

“I understand Thompson, Manitoba is a growing city, very active, and has a high rate of crime,” said Roxy Moose, Bobbi’s youngest sibling, with a message for anyone who knows something about how his sister’s homicide.

“Don’t be scared to help. By speaking up, there is help for people who give information and are worried about being caught up in any trouble,” he said.

Roxy described his sister as a “kind, loving, caring person, who would always have a smile and go on meeting people, either in Thompson, or at home in Nelson House.”

He said his sister had two children, a nine-year-old named Edward and a two-year-old named Leah. He shared her personal story about Bobbi growing up in foster care in Thompson before returning to NCN, also known as Nelson House, at 18 to live with family. He said as an adult, she would travel back and forth between the communities and sometimes stayed at a Thompson homeless shelter.

Roxy thanked those who have helped already, and said he would be praying for answers.

‘Someone in Thompson has information’: RCMP

The commanding officer of the RCMP also made a plea for information.

“We know she must have stayed with people during her time in Thompson. We know she must have spoken and interacted with people,” said Jane MacLatchy, assistant commissioner with the RCMP.

“To put it simply, someone in Thompson has information about her time in the city between October 1 and October 17. We need them to come forward and contact police.”

MacLatchy said police will be distributing a pamphlet asking for information to every home and apartment in the city -- 4,000 residences in total -- as well as to every business and to homeless and transient residents. A billboard will also go up.

“We are going to do everything we can to track down the person, or people, responsible for this ruthless and senseless crime,” MacLatchy said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP in Thompson at 204-677-6909 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

A digital version of the RCMP handout (Source: Manitoba RCMP):