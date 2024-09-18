'Don't know where to go': Where to get a COVID-19 test if you are sick

If you want to test yourself for COVID-19, you may have to do some hunting to find a rapid test kit.

During the height of the pandemic, the province made tests widely available, at times even handing them out in malls.

Today, they're less visible, but COVID hasn't gone away.

"Certainly now, we're seeing moderate levels in our wastewater and even high levels in one area of Winnipeg. So it is certainly here," said Cynthia Carr, an epidemiologist at EPI Research Inc.

A couple of weeks ago, a wave of illness swept through a group of Jade Sydney's friends. They suspected they had COVID, but couldn't be certain because they couldn't get their hands on COVID tests.

"People aren't really sure where to get tests," said Sydney. "Now that COVID really died down, no one really knows where to look. I personally don't know where to go."

So what do you do if you suspect you have COVID and want to test yourself? The province said free tests can still be found at pharmacies, doctors' offices and retail locations.

"However, due to low demand from the public, many locations have not ordered tests for a significant period of time," the province wrote in a statement.

That's the case at Leila Pharmacy.

"We don't have stock of tests right now," said Karen Brizuela, who works at the pharmacy.

She said they had some tests not that long ago, but they flew out the door in recent days.

"Coming to flu season, we're going to order a little bit more just to have enough ready."

The province said testing is only recommended for people at high risk for serious outcomes in order for them to receive early treatment options such as antivirals. So far in 2024, the province has given out more than a million tests.

For everyone else, Carr said it's critical to remember the fundamentals.

"Cover your cough, stay home if you're sick, whether or not it's COVID or not," said Carr. "If you pass it on to somebody else, you could make them very sick."