Transcona councillor Russ Wyatt is musing about running for Mayor.

Wyatt sent out a tweet suggesting he wants the city’s top political job.

In a text he tells CTV it’s a possibility.

“Thinking about it. Don’t rule it out,” texted Wyatt.

The councilor says he’s also reconsidering a run at his current job.

Last Thursday he announced on the floor of council he’s not seeking reelection.

Wyatt spent 79 days in a treatment centre earlier in the year.