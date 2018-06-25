Featured
'Don't rule it out': Russ Wyatt on possible run for mayor
File image of Russ Wyatt. (Jeff Keele/CTV News)
Published Monday, June 25, 2018 3:09PM CST
Transcona councillor Russ Wyatt is musing about running for Mayor.
Wyatt sent out a tweet suggesting he wants the city’s top political job.
In a text he tells CTV it’s a possibility.
“Thinking about it. Don’t rule it out,” texted Wyatt.
The councilor says he’s also reconsidering a run at his current job.
Last Thursday he announced on the floor of council he’s not seeking reelection.
Wyatt spent 79 days in a treatment centre earlier in the year.