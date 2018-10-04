

CTV Winnipeg





A 109-year-old tradition kicking off the holiday season in Winnipeg is no longer in jeopardy.

The Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade said Thursday it would proceed on Nov. 17, after more than enough donors met a critical call for donations to help rebuild the float with Santa’s sleigh.

The public plea came earlier this fall after funding to replace an old float, deemed unsafe in Dec. 2017, fell through. Parade organizers said the show might not go on after a fundraising campaign fell $65,000 short of the $100,000 required.

In confirming the goal had been met Thursday, the non-profit organization said 440 donors raised $151,349 and additional funds will be used first for float maintenance and storage, with leftover funds being used to seed a bursary program for non-profit and community organizations.

“It was so humbling to hear all the heartwarming comments about how important this event is to our city,” said Monica Derksen, director, Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade, in a news release.

Derksen said donations ranged from $5 to $40,000.