Downed power lines leave thousands in the dark
Thousands of Manitoba Hydro customers are without power Monday after strong winds barrelled through parts of the province overnight.
In a series of posts on X, the Crown corporation said it’s working on restoring power to several Winnipeg neighbourhoods and other Manitoba towns.
“Due to a large number of outages across the province caused by high winds it’s taking longer to effect some repairs,” Manitoba Hydro said in its post.
It’s estimated that around 2,600 customers are affected in the Ste. Agathe, Man., area, all the way south to Saint Jean Baptiste, Man.
Out west, Gladstone is also seeing an outage impacting around 1,100 customers.
In West St. Paul, Man., approximately 1,200 customers are in the dark. Manitoba Hydro said the outage is due to high winds and damage to power lines.
“If you see lines down, stay at least 10 metres away and call 911,” it advises in its X posts.
While crews are working on restoring power, it’s not clear when the lights will be back on across the province.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates Riding Mexico's notorious 'Train of Death': A migrant lifeline and a death trap
In the second part of a five-part series, W5's Avery Haines follows the journeys of migrants who risk life and limb to ride atop Mexican freight trains, desperate to avoid narco territory as they make their way towards the U.S. border.
Frost and snowfall warnings: Canadians face chilly start to October
As October begins, several provinces are bracing for frosty conditions and some are facing a snowy start, according to local forecasts.
Minimum wage in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, P.E.I. increases
The minimum wage in four provinces is going up today.
Boris Johnson claims in memoir Queen Elizabeth II had bone cancer
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has controversially broken royal protocol and claimed in his upcoming memoir that Queen Elizabeth II was suffering from bone cancer before her death.
DEVELOPING Israel calls for evacuations in Lebanon as Hezbollah denies ground incursion began
The Israeli military on Tuesday warned people to evacuate nearly two dozen Lebanese border communities hours after announcing the start of ground operations against Hezbollah. The militant group denied Israeli troops had entered Lebanon.
Joly takes shots at Conservative rhetoric during UN speech
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is asking members of the United Nations to counter growing political polarization abroad while taking shots at Conservative rhetoric at home.
Dispute over cost of eradicating cockroaches in B.C. condo building settled by tribunal
A B.C. condo owner who was blamed for a cockroach infestation in her building and charged thousands of dollars for the cost of eradicating the bugs must be refunded, the civil resolution tribunal ruled.
Pete Rose, baseball's hits leader who was banned for life for betting on the game, dead at 83
Pete Rose, Major League Baseball's all-time hits leader who was banned from baseball for gambling on the game, has died at 83.
Judge allows defamation lawsuit against Netflix over 'Baby Reindeer' to proceed
A Scottish woman accused of stalking 'Baby Reindeer' creator and star Richard Gadd can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against Netflix, after a federal judge in California refused to dismiss all of the claims.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. premier confirms legislature will be dissolved Tuesday, election campaign to begin
Premier Scott Moe has confirmed that the writ will be dropped Tuesday morning – officially kicking off campaigning prior to the provincial election on Oct. 28.
-
Voter intention, leader familiarity, key issues: Here's a recap of CTV's pre-election season polling
Exclusive polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix outlines what preferences voters have, if they’re familiar with the party leaders and what issues matter most as Saskatchewan enters into the 2024 provincial election campaign.
-
How to vote in Saskatchewan's upcoming provincial election
With the writ for Saskatchewan's provincial election set to be issued on Tuesday and election day scheduled for Oct. 28, residents have approximately one month to decide which MLA to vote for.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier confirms legislature will be dissolved Tuesday, election campaign to begin
Premier Scott Moe has confirmed that the writ will be dropped Tuesday morning – officially kicking off campaigning prior to the provincial election on Oct. 28.
-
Voter intention, leader familiarity, key issues: Here's a recap of CTV's pre-election season polling
Exclusive polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix outlines what preferences voters have, if they’re familiar with the party leaders and what issues matter most as Saskatchewan enters into the 2024 provincial election campaign.
-
How to vote in Saskatchewan's upcoming provincial election
With the writ for Saskatchewan's provincial election set to be issued on Tuesday and election day scheduled for Oct. 28, residents have approximately one month to decide which MLA to vote for.
Edmonton
-
Potential gas leak forces an evacuation in Coronation
A gas leak prompted an evacuation in central Alberta Monday evening.
-
Draisaitl nets shootout winner as Oilers clip Canucks 3-2
It may have been a victory, but the Edmonton Oilers feel they are still very much a work in progress.
-
Minimum wage in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, P.E.I. increases
The minimum wage in four provinces is going up today.
Calgary
-
Police investigate suspicious death in Cityscape
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Cityscape, Calgary's third such death over the long weekend.
-
Honzek, Kadri help hot Flames beat Kraken 4-3 in OT
Calgary Flames rookie Samuel Honzek continued his scoring tear on Monday with a brilliant short-handed effort.
-
Gas well fire northwest of Calgary sends five to hospital
Five people were rushed to hospital after a gas well fire northwest of Calgary Monday afternoon.
Toronto
-
One dead after shooting in North York: police
One male is dead following a shooting in North York, Toronto police say. The incident occurred near Marlee Avenue and Lawrence Avenue West, near Allen Road, shortly before midnight.
-
1 dead, 2 injured after incident in Mississauga
Peel police say one person is dead and two others are in hospital following an incident in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.
-
Toronto weather: October starts with clouds, chance of showers
After a mostly sunny and dry September, Toronto’s weather forecast for the first week of October is calling for clouds and showers
Ottawa
-
5 things to know about Ottawa's new 3-item garbage limit
The city has implemented a new three item garbage limit on all households that receive curbside collection as part of a plan to reduce the amount of waste heading to the landfill and to help extend the life of the Trail Road Waste Facility until 2049.
-
Ottawa public school board delays possible elementary program changes until September 2026
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) is delaying possible changes to elementary school programs until September 2026, to provide more time for consultations with advisory committees and the public.
-
Councillors would be allowed to solicit developer donations under proposed new rules at Ottawa City Hall
Ottawa councillors will be allowed to "solicit and/or facilitate" donations from developers for the community's benefit, under proposed new rules at Ottawa City Hall.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy not seeking re-election in 2026
Marwah Rizqy, the Quebec Liberal Party's MNA for Saint-Laurent, will not be seeking re-election in the next provincial election.
-
A list of Quebec language law sections that bilingual municipalities want struck down
A group of 23 bilingual municipalities in Quebec has asked a Superior Court judge to suspend the application of several portions of the province's 2022 language reform, known as Bill 96. Lawyer Julius Grey says the law will have "enormous consequences" for cities that have the right to serve citizens in both English and French.
-
McGill law professor union agrees to suspend strike, resume classes this week
The union representing law professors at McGill University has agreed to suspend its strike until the next meeting with an arbitrator.
Atlantic
-
Minimum wage on P.E.I. increases to $16 an hour
The minimum wage on Prince Edward Island increased to $16 an hour Tuesday.
-
Nova Scotia’s LaHave ferry expected to be out of service for several weeks for refit
The LaHave cable ferry in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County will be taken out of service Tuesday for a refit.
-
Fredericton library closed as police investigate 'extensive damage'
The Fredericton Public Library is closed as police investigate a weekend break-in and vandalism inside the facility.
Vancouver
-
South Vancouver home destroyed by fire; neighbouring houses damaged
A fire in South Vancouver Monday completely destroyed one home and caused damage to two others, according to officials, who said no one was injured in the blaze.
-
Military issues warning ahead of explosives training on B.C. island
The Department of National Defence is warning boaters to avoid a small island southwest of Victoria this week as the military conducts routine, but potentially dangerous, demolition training.
-
Big NDP names exit before B.C. election. What does that mean for the party?
The New Democrats are campaigning for another term in British Columbia's provincial election but without many of the familiar faces that have graced lawn signs of elections past.
Vancouver Island
-
Military issues warning ahead of explosives training on B.C. island
The Department of National Defence is warning boaters to avoid a small island southwest of Victoria this week as the military conducts routine, but potentially dangerous, demolition training.
-
Big NDP names exit before B.C. election. What does that mean for the party?
The New Democrats are campaigning for another term in British Columbia's provincial election but without many of the familiar faces that have graced lawn signs of elections past.
-
Orange Shirt Day founder fears Sept. 30 being co-opted from survivors
The residential “school” survivor whose story sparked Orange Shirt Day — and the “Every Child Matters” movement — says she is worried the cause is being forgotten.
Kelowna
-
Vernon home receives 'significant damage' in early morning fire
Fire crews in Vernon, B.C., responded to a large house fire early Saturday morning.
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
Northern Ontario
-
Minimum wage in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, P.E.I. increases
The minimum wage in four provinces is going up today.
-
Defence set to lay out case in Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial is set to resume in a northeastern Ontario court today, with the defence expected to lay out its case.
-
Man, 73, on mobility scooter killed in crash with vehicle in New Sudbury
A 73-year-old man on a mobility scooter was killed Sunday night in Sudbury after being hit by a vehicle on Lasalle Boulevard and Barry Downe Road.
Barrie
-
Midland man dies after being struck by OPP vehicle
A pedestrian has died after reportedly getting struck by an OPP cruiser in Bala early Sunday morning.
-
Fire burns newly-built home
An early Sunday morning fire in Colgan that caused significant damage is under investigation.
-
Alleged thief caught mid-theft
OPP officers arrested a suspect while he was in the middle of a possible theft Sunday morning in Wasaga Beach.
Kitchener
-
Ontario's minimum wage increases to $17.20 today
Those earning minimum wage in Ontario will now make more money per hour. The annual wage increase is tied to inflation and jumps to $17.20 per hour on Tuesday, marking a 3.9 per cent increase from the previous rate of $16.55 per hour.
-
Waterloo Region commemorates National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Communities across the country marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with events honouring survivors of residential schools and remembering those who never made it home.
-
Stabbing reported during Homecoming celebrations in Guelph
An Etobicoke resident was taken to hospital after he told a Guelph Police officer he had been stabbed during Homecoming celebrations near the University of Guelph.
London
-
Sarnia man shot in the face and neck, police looking for suspect
Police in Sarnia are investigating after a man was shot in the face and neck several times with a pellet gun. Around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to an apartment building in the 100 block of East Street near Wellington Street for a weapons call.
-
Lithium batteries likely the cause of garage fire which lights up St. Thomas sky
A pair of homes are destroyed on Penhale Avenue in St. Thomas, Ont. after an electrical fire set a garage ablaze Sunday night.
-
Vehicle stolen from Chatham involved in crash at Oneida Nation of the Thames
According to police, the driver of a vehicle collided with a parked vehicle and fled the scene. Police were able to catch up and make an arrest not far from the original scene.