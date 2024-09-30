Downed power lines leave thousands in the dark

Thousands of Manitoba Hydro customers are without power Monday after strong winds barrelled through parts of the province overnight.

In a series of posts on X, the Crown corporation said it’s working on restoring power to several Winnipeg neighbourhoods and other Manitoba towns.

“Due to a large number of outages across the province caused by high winds it’s taking longer to effect some repairs,” Manitoba Hydro said in its post.

It’s estimated that around 2,600 customers are affected in the Ste. Agathe, Man., area, all the way south to Saint Jean Baptiste, Man.

Out west, Gladstone is also seeing an outage impacting around 1,100 customers.

In West St. Paul, Man., approximately 1,200 customers are in the dark. Manitoba Hydro said the outage is due to high winds and damage to power lines.

“If you see lines down, stay at least 10 metres away and call 911,” it advises in its X posts.

While crews are working on restoring power, it’s not clear when the lights will be back on across the province.