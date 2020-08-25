WINNIPEG -- Downtown businesses are "opening with care" as part of a new initiative from Downtown Winnipeg BIZ to show how shops are safe to visit during the pandemic.

The #OpenwithCare campaign is designed to show customers that businesses are making health and safety a top priority.

Downtown Winnipeg BIZ hopes it will encourage Winnipeggers to support local by shopping, eating and exploring downtown safely.

"We heard through our COVID-19 surveys that the safety of customers and staff are downtown businesses' top concern," said Kate Fenske, CEO of Downtown Winnipeg BIZ. "The Open with Care campaign and materials are there to help our member businesses demonstrate their commitment to operating safely."

Businesses will take an online pledge to show their dedication to safety. The BIZ will then feature them on social media and add them to a list on their website.

Fenske said with people working from home, the businesses in the core are at a disadvantage right now since they rely heavily on people working in office towers.

"We know Winnipeggers are making decisions about where they're going to shop, eat, and seek essential services based on where they feel safe," says Benjamin Gillies, one of the owners of Fools & Horses Coffee Co. "This Downtown Winnipeg BIZ campaign lets folks know that we're open and taking all precautions to keep them safe. It builds trust."

As part of the campaign, Downtown Winnipeg BIZ is giving businesses hand sanitizer, boxes of masks for customers who forget theirs at home, and signage about physical distancing.

"We want to make sure we are doing this as a community, and we are taking care of each other, but also that we are also supporting the businesses, so they are still here when we come out the other side of this," said Fenske.

Fenske noted that customers play a role in #OpenwithCare when it comes to handwashing and staying home when ill.