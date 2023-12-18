Downtown stabbing victim identified as 14-year-old girl: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service say a 14-year-old Indigenous girl was with a group of young people shortly before she was fatally stabbed in the 200 block of Graham Avenue on December 15.

“One of the young people she was with turned on her, and stabbed her,” said Police Chief Danny Smyth during a Monday news conference, adding he didn’t know any information about what led to the stabbing.

He said police are looking for a male youth suspect and two female youths who may have witnessed the incident.

The girl’s name was not released nor were any suspects as their identification is prohibited under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police provided more information on the aftermath of the incident, saying officers found the teen with stab wounds, and applied a chest seal before emergency crews arrived.

“She was never left alone, our officers stayed with her,” Smyth said. “One of our officers stayed with her in the ambulance while she was rushed to the hospital.”

Police said the girl underwent emergency surgery, but died from her injuries in hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508.