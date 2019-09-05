

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





Late summer’s big downtown street party, Manyfest, gets underway this weekend, prompting the closure of three downtown streets.

The City of Winnipeg says the following streets will be closed from 6 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9:

• Memorial Boulevard from York Avenue to Broadway

• Kennedy Street from York Avenue to Broadway

• Broadway from Osborne Street North to Edmonton Street

Drivers should allow for additional travel time and use alternate routes.

Pedestrian and cycling access will be maintained on all affected streets.

Transit users should check @transitalerts on Twitter or contact 311 for the latest re-routing information.