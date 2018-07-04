The CEO of Downtown Winnipeg Biz has stepped down from his current position to take on a new role at the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

Stefano Grande has been named the president and CEO of the foundation after 14 years with Downtown Winnipeg Biz.

“With a proven track record of success and passion for his community, Stefano was the perfect choice to lead us into the future,” said Dean Schinkel, chair of the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba board of directors, in a news release.

Grande has received an outpouring of support on social media, including praise from Mayor Brian Bowman.

Gary Rozak will serve as the interim president and CEO of the Children’s Hospital Foundation until mid-September.