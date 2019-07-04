

Simon Stones, CTV News Winnipeg





Bursting at the seams, the Downtown Winnipeg Farmers’ Market expanded its footprint to include True North Square Thursday.

Vendor tables for the 2019 outdoor market were already fully booked by February, leading to discussions with True North Square property management about the possibility of using its space, said the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

“I’ll be honest, when I first saw the artist renderings for True North Square, and they did have a farmers’ market component when you were looking at it, I thought that would be so great,” said Susan Ainsley, special project coordinator with the BIZ.

The new space allows for approximately 30 new vendors with areas for musicians and entertainment. Vendor applications are currently being accepted with conditions being “make it, bake it, or grow it.”

New vendor Zi Mei, who sells beverage concentrate Mi-Tee, said she is very excited to be a part of the expansion and also stresses the importance of these kinds of gatherings.

“Farmers’ market is also a local community to support our local entrepreneurs just like us, and giving a place to showcase our products and reconnect to other vendors,” she said.

The Downtown Farmers’ Market runs every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. until the end of September.