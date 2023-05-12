Downtown Winnipeg project to include health-care expansion

Plans to revamp a downtown Winnipeg shopping centre are set to be announced today.

The project would include a large section devoted to health care and easing the strain on the city's largest hospital, says a source in the Progressive Conservative government.

True North Real Estate Development, the real estate arm of the company that owns the National Hockey League Winnipeg Jets, has been working to buy the Portage Place mall.

The company has a news conference scheduled at the mall this morning alongside Premier Heather Stefanson and a top provincial health official.

The government source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to go on the record, says True North will put up hundreds of millions of dollars.

The source told The Canadian Press the province will not offer money up front for the transaction, but will commit to being a major tenant in a 28,000-square-metre health campus with a range of services including a large walk-in clinic.

The move will partly be an expansion of the Pan-Am Clinic, which opened in 1979 and has been challenged to handle the 250,000 patient visits it receives each year in its current space, the source said.

Portage Place is owned by Vancouver-based Peterson Group and has struggled as a shopping destination. The surrounding area including a parkade has different owners.

Starlight Investments, an Ontario-based firm, reached a tentative deal in 2019 to buy the mall, but the proposal never came to fruition after requests for government support.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2023