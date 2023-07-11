Downtown Winnipeg seeing high rate of office vacancy
Downtown Winnipeg is seeing a rise in office vacancy.
According to a new report from Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis (CBRE), office vacancy rates rose to 17 per cent in downtown Winnipeg in the second quarter. This brings the city just below the national average of 18.9 per cent for downtown vacancy.
Compared to other Canadian cities, Winnipeg is on the lower end of downtown office vacancy rates, with only Vancouver, Ottawa and Toronto faring better. Edmonton, London and Calgary had the highest rates of downtown office vacancy.
Calgary and Halifax were the only cities that saw decreased vacancy this quarter.
Winnipeg’s suburban office vacancy rates are much lower compared to downtown.
The report shows the city has one of the lowest suburban vacancy rates at 9.7 per cent, with only Vancouver and London seeing lower rates.
Earlier in the year, CTV News Winnipeg reported that downtown Winnipeg is in a rebuilding phase after the pandemic caused more people to start working from home.
- With files from CTV’s Daniel Halmarson.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NATO leaders agree to spend at least two per cent of their countries' GDP on defence
NATO leaders have pledged to spend more on national defence, even as Canada and others are failing to meet the previous target.
Poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke could be fuelling more conjunctivitis, eye irritation
If you’ve been feeling a burning in your eyes after spending time outside sometime in the last few months, it might be more common than you think — according to some experts, the poor air quality caused by raging wildfires across Canada is affecting more than just our lungs.
WATCH | Economist: Rate hike is coming and the goal 'is to hurt people'
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise interest rates again this week and this economist warns that it's the 'new orthodoxy' as central bankers try to stamp out inflation.
Regulator lays out proposed changes to passenger rights charter
The Canadian Transportation Agency is laying out proposed changes to the passenger rights charter.
Zelenskyy says NATO's 'absurd' plans for Ukraine fall short as alliance leaders gather at summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday blasted as "absurd" the absence of a timetable for his country's membership in NATO, injecting harsh criticism into a gathering of the alliance's leaders that was intended to showcase solidarity in the face of Russian aggression.
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.
Afghanistan veteran takes government, Royal Canadian Legion to court over privacy breach
A Saskatchewan veteran is taking the federal government and the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) to court over an alleged privacy breach.
Corporate ethics czar starting human-rights probes around Canadian imports from China
Ottawa's corporate-ethics watchdog is set to announce multiple investigations into whether Canadian companies are importing products made through human-rights abuses in China, a move advocates have sought for years.
Southbound surges of U.S. agents causing delays, 'disarray' at Canada-U.S. border
Members of Congress are growing concerned about what they say is a shortage of agents on the southern side of the Canada-U.S. border.
Regina
-
Afghanistan veteran takes government, Royal Canadian Legion to court over privacy breach
A Saskatchewan veteran is taking the federal government and the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) to court over an alleged privacy breach.
-
Province set to restore 2 per cent tax rate for Sask. small businesses
Saskatchewan's small businesses tax rate couldn't be any lower. A fact that's changing as pandemic measures continue to be phased out.
-
Most Canadians concerned about losing access to news because of Bill C-18: survey
The majority of Canadians are worried about losing access to news on their go-to platforms as the Liberal government and Big Tech debate Bill C-18, according to a new survey.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. shoppers changing their habits as cost of living rises
A new survey focused on the finances of prairie folks shows people are struggling with inflation and the rising cost of living.
-
The new Jazzfest venue is a hit with this Saskatoon couple — they live across the street
For Patricia and Bob Hoffman, moving to a home overlooking the river 20 years ago was their dream. Now, having front row seats to the festival is an added bonus.
-
Saskatoon civic centre to remain closed as reno plan paused due to cost
Renovations at a popular Saskatoon pool aren't going ahead as planned.
Northern Ontario
-
Report calls for putting Sudbury’s library, art galley inside city hall
Putting a new library and art gallery inside Tom Davies Square would allow the city to save tens of millions in construction costs.
-
Start of the blueberry season in Ontario
Blueberry season is getting underway – a northern Ontario expert says this season is looking bountiful; if the weather cooperates.
-
Man supposed to be under house arrest facing sexual assault charges
A 26-year-old man from southern Ontario is facing multiple sexual assault-related charges in northern Ontario following an incident on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Belvedere Station homicide
A 27-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man at the Belvedere LRT station Sunday night.
-
Missing 80-year-old senior 'may suffer from dementia:' police
Edmonton police asked Monday night for help finding a missing 80-year-old man.
-
Death of man in north Edmonton suspicious: police
Police are calling the death of a man in north Edmonton suspicious.
Toronto
-
Alleged TTC stabber dodged appearances in multiple GTA courts, documents show
The man accused of a brazen stabbing on Toronto’s subway system dodged a number of court appearances in the months leading up to the incident, courts document show, including one on the day of the attack.
-
Toronto's heart-shaped pond turns scummy green
Green water in the pond at Toronto’s Love Park appears to be souring the romantic mood at the city’s newest outdoor attraction.
-
Video shows moments before a Toronto mother was killed by stray bullet
Two videos obtained by CTV News Toronto show moments around the time of the shooting leading up to when a stray bullet killing a 44-year-old woman in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood.
Calgary
-
Calgary man dead in motorcycle crash near Okotoks, Alta.
A Calgary man is dead after a crash near the town of Okotoks on Sunday afternoon, police say.
-
Free entry to Calgary Stampede for Community Day
Hundreds of thousands of people have already taken in the fun at the Calgary Stampede this year and not even the expected rainy weather will keep the crowds from the grounds on Tuesday.
-
A record number of Albertans are concerned about being able to manage their debt
The number of Canadians facing insolvency has hit a record high, with more than a third (35 per cent) saying they cannot meet their financial obligations.
Montreal
-
Montreal magic mushroom store opens despite threats of crack down
A FunGuyz magic mushrooms dispensary opened in Montreal on Tuesday despite threats from as high up as the mayor that it would be closed.
-
This Quebec Eastern Township city is at risk for flooding as river level rises
The large amounts of rain that have fallen in the Eastern Townships since Monday have caused the level of the Saint-François River, which flows through downtown Sherbrooke, to soar.
-
Michel Pagliaro inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame
Quebec rocker Michel Pagliaro will be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame in Toronto this year. The organization announced the names of a dozen Canadian rock icons who will be officially inducted at a ceremony on Sept. 28 at Massey Hall in Toronto.
Ottawa
-
OPP warn of recent biker gang violence after events in Cornwall, Brockville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers in its biker enforcement unit are aiding two investigations into motorcycle gang violence in eastern Ontario.
-
Ontario announces $2.6M toward free job training for new Canadians
The Ontario government is spending $2.6 million to bolster four free training projects in the province, which would help around 300 people, including displaced Afghans and Ukrainians.
-
Air Canada flight safely makes emergency landing in Ottawa
An Air Canada flight safely made an emergency landing at the Ottawa International Airport on Monday.
Atlantic
-
Woman fatally stabbed in Moncton; three people in custody: RCMP
RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating the homicide of a woman early Tuesday morning in Moncton, N.B.
-
N.S. nurse tells police review board that officer seemed to blame alleged rape victim
A nurse who examined a Nova Scotia woman to collect evidence of rape is testifying at a hearing into alleged police mishandling of the case.
-
Problems with roof supports leads to closure of underground coal mine in Cape Breton
The Donkin underground coal mine in Cape Breton has been shut down following the discovery of structural problems with some roof supports.
Kitchener
-
Bail hearing for man charged in University of Waterloo stabbings pushed back again
The man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo last month has had his bail hearing pushed back again.
-
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Waterloo
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Waterloo, Waterloo regional police say.
-
Driver crashes into another car, a pole and a Kitchener LCBO: WRPS
Kitchener fire officials say they helped remove a person from a vehicle, after a car crashed into an LCBO on Fairway Road in Kitchener on Monday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Pack your patience, delays likely to continue at YVR: air traffic control association
If your travel plans this summer include hopping aboard a flight, be prepared to wait.
-
Most Canadians concerned about losing access to news because of Bill C-18: survey
The majority of Canadians are worried about losing access to news on their go-to platforms as the Liberal government and Big Tech debate Bill C-18, according to a new survey.
-
RCMP sniper's bullet ruptured aorta of man in mental distress
At the coroner's inquest into the death of a man killed by an RCMP sharpshooter following a six-hour standoff, jurors heard testimony from an advanced care paramedic.
Vancouver Island
-
Cougar sightings in Saanich prompt warning from police
Police in Saanich are warning the public to be cautious near PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park) after recent cougar sightings in the area.
-
NEW
NEW | Mounties seek suspect after assault at Langford restaurant
Police say the assault happened around midnight, when the victim confronted a man who left the Langford restaurant with a glass of wine.
-
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May hospitalized for fatigue and stress, husband says
Elizabeth May, leader of the Green Party of Canada, was hospitalized last week due to what her husband describes as fatigue, overwork and stress, according to a weekly update to her constituents.