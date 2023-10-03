Doyle Piwniuk holds seat for Progressive Conservatives with win in Turtle Mountain

The constituency of Turtle Mountain will stay blue this election.

The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring the PCs Doyle Piwniuk the winner of the area with 56.5 per cent of the vote with 22 of 57 polls reporting.

Piwniuk has been in the Manitoba Legislature since 2014 when he won the constituency of Arthur-Virden in a byelection.

He was re-elected in 2016 and then won Turtle Mountain in 2019.

As part of the government, he has been the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure and he has served as the Deputy Speaker of the Legislature.

Before being elected, he was an insurance broker and financial planner in Virden. He still lives in the area with his wife and two kids.

He beat out Kevin Friesen, the leader of the Keystone Party, as well as Lorna Canada-Vangas Mesa with the NDP, and Ali Tarar of the Liberals.