

Megan Benedictson, CTV News





Around 30 people were forced out of an apartment building in the 400 block of Hamilton Avenue Wednesday after fire broke out in a suite.

The city said crews responded to the fire on the main floor at 5:42 p.m., and it was brought under control at 6:03 p.m.

One person who was in the suite where the fire was located was able to escape on their own, but the city said crews had to help 30 other occupants make their way out of the building through heavy smoke.

No one was hurt.

The 30 evacuees were given shelter on a transit bus.

All but the occupants of four suites, plus the fire-damaged suite, were cleared to return home Wednesday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the city was unable to provide a damage estimate.