WINNIPEG -- The start of a campaign in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls has turned sour for a young Indigenous entrepreneur.

On Thursday Emilie McKinney, 19, launched the Red Jingle Awareness and Fundraising campaign, with her company creating a special red-coloured jingle cone.

The idea is to sell the cones, with a portion of the proceeds going to Swan Lake First Nation Women's and Men's group, MKO and Ma Mawi Wi Centre.

But during the launch, McKinney said, 40 bags of the red cones were stolen from her vehicle, which would have represented $2,000 in sales.

McKinney is asking anyone with information to contact Winnipeg Police